SEHO and Heller to Demo Leading Selective Soldering Systems at Electronics Manufacturing Korea

SEHO Systems GmbH, a worldwide leading manufacturer of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, will exhibit at Electronics Manufacturing Korea, scheduled to take place May 15-17, 2019 at the COEX Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea. The company will demonstrate the StartSelective and MaxiSelective-HS in the Heller booth #A145.

With a footprint of only 2.5 m2, the StartSelective provides maximum quality and reproducibility of soldering results for assemblies up to 20" x 20" and an outstanding return on investment. The StartSelective is thought through down to the last detail, from its compact design, ease of operation that does not require special skills, and many technical highlights.

All process-relevant components such as the micro drop jet fluxer, preheat system and maintenance-free electromagnetic soldering unit have successfully been in use for years in other soldering systems from SEHO. While all process steps are fully automated and monitored, loading and unloading of assemblies is done manually.

The MaxiSelective-HS is the ideal high quality selective soldering solution for when short cycle times are required. Parallel processes in the fluxing, preheating and soldering area, simultaneous contact of all solder joints with product specific multi-nozzle soldering tools, and the parallel transfer of the assemblies to the next work station make this the ideal system for mass production.

Two basic machine versions of the MaxiSelective-HS can be equipped with four or six stations working in parallel both offer the flexibility needed to meet your individual production requirements. Additional buffer stations at the inlet and outlet of the machine complete this high-speed system. In order to meet complex production challenges or o respond to increasing manufacturing volumes, the MaxiSelective-HS can be expanded with additional modules or it may be combined with other machine types at a later date.

Source: https://www.seho.de/