KraussMaffei to Unveil New All-Electric Injection Molding Machine at CHINAPLAS 2019

German quality meets Chinese agility - at CHINAPLAS 2019 in Guangzhou (May 21 to 24), KraussMaffei is going to present a locally produced all-electric injection molding machine for the first time. Starting immediately, the new all-electric PX Agile is being manufactured at the new Sanming location in accordance with the globally applicable quality standards of KraussMaffei. Customers in China take advantage of short delivery times and excellent service;

Short Delivery Times and Easy Operability

"The new PX Agile is perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers in China. Both up-and-coming small and medium-size companies and established large companies increasingly request short response and delivery times in order to adapt to the rapidly changing conditions of the market. Furthermore, low investment costs and easy operability of the machines are in demand," explains Dr. Hans Ulrich Golz, President of the Injection Molding Machinery segment of KraussMaffei Group.

Machines with Additionally Ordered Options

The new PX Agile is produced at the KraussMaffei plant in Sanming, in Fujian province in the south-east of China. A special stock machine program makes the delivery of standard machines ex works possible. Machines with additionally ordered options will be available for delivery within four to six weeks. Due to the local production of the PX Agile, the service response times will be very short. The machines will exhibit preparations for all options which leads to an easy and fast retrofitting and upgrading. Furthermore, the spare parts availability and respond time will meet the requirements of Chinese customers.

"The new PX Agile offers precisely the advantages that dynamic companies in China request: large platens and high performance, which permit varied, flexible application of the machines in production," says Dr. Golz. Furthermore, options for retrofits or upgrades are available for the PX Agile, allowing for a quick and flexible response to changing market conditions.

Flexible Sales Programs and German DNA

Customers in China additionally benefit from a user-friendly human-machine interface specially tailored to the requirements of Chinese markets. Easy operation and intuitive programming ensure that the machines are accepted quickly. The flexible sales options are also particularly attractive. They include a free trial phase and short-term and long-term leasing plans with flexible payment plans.

The new PX Agile features a German DNA that meets the highest quality standards and is based on decades of experience gathered at KraussMaffei's Munich headquarters. For example, this includes the expertise in the design of the plasticizing unit, which corresponds to the established PX series from Germany. In addition, production of the PX Agile in Sanming observes the global quality standards of KraussMaffei, supported by cutting-edge programs in control and validation systems.

Market Debut for PX Agile 80 and PX Agile 160 at CHINAPLAS

The new PX Agile is ideal for standard applications, for example for technical components, electric and electronic devices and for the automotive, packaging and medical industry. At CHINAPLAS 2019, KraussMaffei will launch the PX Agile 80 and PX Agile 160 on the market with a respective clamping force of 800 or 1600 kN. Both exhibits impressively demonstrate the advantages of the new PX Agile series: stability, precision, short cycle times and maximum flexibility for various applications.

Striking surface effects take shape on the new PX Agile 80 with its inductive dynamic mold heating (DMH) technology by the partner Roctool (HD Plastics). The decisive benefit is that the technical and financial effort of an additional film decoration or (secondary) painting becomes obsolete. At the example of a TV box finisher from the entertainment industry, KraussMaffei impressively demonstrates the wide and varied design options of the inductive mold heating technology. Different color shading, hologram, gloss or matt effects—everything can be realized with the one-shot process without the need for additional post-mold processing.

Precision, fast cycle times and high component quality are the features of the new PX Agile 160, which will produce a typical medical application at CHINAPLAS—pipette tips taking shape in a 32-cavity mold.

Easy to Program and Intuitive to Operate - New Linear Robot LRX Agile

Both exhibits, the PX Agile 80 and PX Agile 160, are equipped with the new LRX Agile from KraussMaffei. The new linear robot series is also produced at the KraussMaffei plant in Sanming offering short delivery times and an attractive price and performance ratio for customers in China. The new LRX Agile represents an efficient solution for simple pick-and-place applications and is suitable for all injection molding machines. Three different programming levels ensure an easy and quick start even for beginners.

Source: https://www.kraussmaffei.com/en/home.html