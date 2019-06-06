Posted in | Clean Technology

Next-Generation Cleaning Technologies from KYZEN at NEPCON Thailand

Jun 6 2019

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at NEPCON Thailand, scheduled to take place June 19-22, 2019 in Bitec, Bangkok. KYZEN cleaning experts will discuss the new AQUANOX® A4727 Next Generation Aqueous Assembly Cleaner and KYZEN ANALYST™.

AQUANOX A4727 is the newest addition to the award-winning AQUANOX product line. It offers extended BATH LIFE and consistently reliable, long-term PERFORMANCE advantages. This stable chemistry is proven to be compatible on a wide variety of components, coating, labels and equipment.

AQUANOX A4727 is engineered to be effective, stable and predictable, all day, every day. It is designed for reliable production and assembly operations. The chemistry provides a stable pH and predictable compatibility throughout its long bath life.

Providing real-time access to data, analytics and reporting anytime, anywhere, the KYZEN ANALYST makes retrieving, logging and charting SPC reports fast and user-friendly. Additionally, it provides complete monitoring of wash bath concentration. The KYZEN ANALYST makes concentration monitoring faster, safer and more precise while saving critical time and money.

Not only can users monitor cleaning systems from anywhere – you can also check in on your cleaning systems at multiple locations. These may be different facilities across your city, nation or around the world.  With the KYZEN ANALYST dashboard, you can examine your data and your processes.

Source: http://www.kyzen.com

