New Electronics Adhesives that Cure with UV, Visible Light or Moisture

UK adhesives supplier Techsil has launched a range of new adhesive products with low ion content which cure with UV, visible light or moisture. Developed by manufacturers Panacol, these products were specially formulated for applications in the electronics and consumer electronics industry, where heat sensitive parts need to be assembled.

UV moisture curing blue adhesive - Panacol

Vitralit® UD 8050 is a one-component acrylic adhesive, which can be used as an encapsulant to protect electronic components on PCBs. Vitralit® UD 8050 can be cured with UV or visible light. Moisture post curing ensures full cure in shadowed areas or deeper layers of the adhesive, which cannot be reached by light.

For specific requirements several versions of the adhesive are available: Vitralit® UD 8050 MV F allows enhanced flow control and focused dispensing on each component thanks to its shear-thinning behaviour. Its low ion content prevents corrosion on electronic components. For superior process control Vitralit® UD 8050 MV F contains a fluorescent marker.

For jetting, the low viscosity version Vitralit® UD 8050 LV is the perfect solution. Thanks to its easy dispensing and fast curing Vitralit® UD 8050 LV is very convenient for applications in the production of consumer electronics where a high throughput is needed.

By default, the adhesive is transparent, but it is also available in blue or fluorescing versions. Other colours are available on request.

Source: http://www.techsil.co.uk/