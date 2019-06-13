KYZEN Showcases MICRONOX M2322 and MICRONOX M2708 at SEMICON West

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries announced plans to exhibit at SEMICON West, scheduled to take place July 9-11, 2019 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. The KYZEN team will offer free cleaning assessments and an inside look at their chemistries, MICRONOX® M2322 and MICRONOX® M2708, in Booth #5369.

To learn how KYZEN’s convergence of Science and Care will help you improve your cleaning process, complete this quick and easy cleaning assessment. A member from the Clean Team will review your results in a one-on-one discussion in Booth #5369.

MICRONOX® MX2322 is a semiconductor grade engineered semi aqueous solvent and designed to clean all types of paste fluxes common in wafer bumping, wafer level packaging, die attach, Flip Chip and SiP that contain copper pillar. MX2322 has a wide process window, as well as a long bath life, to remove tough flux residue at a fast rate and is compatible with all sensitive metals. The solvent demonstrates its excellent cleaning performance and benefits in single-wafer spray-in-air tools as well as all immersion cleaning systems.

MICRONOX® MX2707 was formulated for the demanding cleaning challenges presented within leadless devices such as low standoff gaps and fine pitches of BGAs, flip chips, QFNs, LGAs and passives. MX2708 completely removes organic acid residues of all kinds at low, safe operating concentrations all while having no effect on exposed metal and intermetallic alloys including Cu, Al, Sn, Pb, Ni, Ag and Au finishes. MX2708 is a balanced cleaning agent designed around the critical process conditions that match the cleaning agent with water soluble flux pastes.

Source: http://www.kyzen.com/