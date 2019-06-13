Element Joins ETSI And Gains Input Into Standards For Wireless And IoT Technologies

Jun 13 2019

Element Materials Technology (Element) has gained membership of ETSI, giving the Group the opportunity to input directly into the standards for wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for which it tests.

ETSI (the European Telecommunications Standards Institute) supports the timely development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for information and communications technology (ICT) enabled systems, applications and services. It is at the forefront of emerging technologies across all sectors of industry and society that make use of ICT.

Element will work on standards that support the legal requirements for manufacturers to get their products to market in Europe and other regions that adopt ETSI standards. An increasingly important part of Element’s product qualification testing business, in both the UK and the US, relies on ETSI standards. Because these standards focus on ensuring wireless products do not interfere with other products and provide a means of demonstrating conformity to product legislation, the applications across multiple industries are wide-ranging.

Rick Sluiters, EVP at Element, commented: “Element’s engaged experts are central to the shaping of new and emerging industry standards to support the consistent application of test methods within the testing of wireless technologies. Providing our input to standards is beneficial for manufacturers as they can rely on our expertise to offer feedback about the practicalities of a new test method.”

Element provides testing, regulatory and compliance services covering all aspects of telecoms, EMC, radio, environment and safety testing. The Group’s services are fully supported by a compliance management group, which enables product access to global markets. Operating from internationally accredited facilities in Europe and North America, Element ensures that customers have full access to their chosen markets in a cost-effective way with minimal delay.

Element is one of the world’s leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services to the global Aerospace; Transportation & Industrials; Fire & Building Products; and Oil & Gas and Infrastructure sectors, where failure in service is simply not an option.

We exist to help our customers to make certain that the materials, products and systems that they make are safe, quality, compliant and ultimately fit for purpose, leveraging 200 years of testing experience and our global testing capabilities.

Media contacts:

Bora Trimcev, Communications Manager
T: +44 (0) 203 540 1820
E: [email protected]

Devan LaBrash, Pagoda Public Relations
T: +44 (0) 131 556 0770
E: [email protected]

