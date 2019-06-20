The Goodfellow Green Production Initiative …Fostering Sustainability, Fuelling Innovation

Jun 20 2019

Products available through the Goodfellow Green Production initiative strike a favourable balance between product quality and reducing the product’s carbon footprint. They allow customers to focus on research and product design without compromising quality and, in fact, often serve as a creative catalyst for innovative applications.

Photo caption: Part of the Goodfellow Green Production initiative, the PHA family of biopolymers is entirely produced and degraded by living cells.

The result of environmentally sound processes that conserve energy and natural resources, these products include:

  • Lightweight metal foams that reduce energy requirements while retaining the physical characteristics of the metal
  • Bio-based and biodegradable polymers derived from renewable resources
  • Ceramics that are non-toxic
  • Composites that decompose naturally without leaving a trace
  • “Green” graphene produced by a unique, chemical-free process
  • Lead-free solder that can allow the joining of traditionally challenging materials, without flux

For information about specific products in Goodfellow’s Green Production initiative, click here or contact a Goodfellow technical expert on 0800 731 4653 (UK) or +44 1480 424 800, or email [email protected].

For more than 50 years, Goodfellow has been a leading supplier of metals, polymers, ceramics and other materials to meet the needs of science and industry worldwide. The company specialises in supplying small quantities (a few grams to a few kilos) of metals and materials for research, prototype development and specialised manufacturing applications. Standard products can be found online at the comprehensive Goodfellow Catalogue. Custom products and materials in larger quantities are available upon request at [email protected].

