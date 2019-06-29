Precise Temperature Control Application with Even More Power

Circulators are an important part of daily work in many laboratories of research institutions and industrial companies worldwide. The JULABO CORIO circulators have been developed with pioneering technologies for these laboratories and are manufactured to the highest quality standards in Germany.

With the new CP models, the CORIO family has added powerful heating immersion circulators, refrigerated circulators, and heating circulators. The extended temperature range of -50 °C to +200 °C and a higher pump capacity of 27 l/min or 0.7 bar make the CORIO CP the ideal partner for the safe temperature control of simple external applications. In addition, the CORIO CP offers 3-point Absolute Temperature Calibration (ATC3) and guarantees the reliable compensation of temperature deviations even when used in larger baths.

Intelligently designed to the core, the CORIO models impress with their sleek modern design for easy and time-saving operation and fast access to all relevant functions. Thanks to the proven JULABO premium quality, all models meet the highest standards in terms of precision, reliability, and functionality. Other features such as the integrated timer or the bright, easy-to-read display complete the intelligent product design. All controls and safety functions are operated from the front, thus allowing quick access to all relevant functions. The mains switch on the top of the circulator switches the circulator and refrigeration unit on and off simultaneously. The comprehensive range of accessories from the JULABO product range enables the flexible adaptation of the models to the individual requirements of a wide variety of applications.

Refrigerated Circulators of the New CORIO CP Series

The refrigerated circulators of the new CORIO CP series provide more robustness, more reliability, and more advantages. They are ideal for all standard tasks and routine work in your laboratory and underline JULABO's ambition to create pioneering technologies for modern users. Outstanding functionality, ergonomics, ease of use, and a modern design are available in user-oriented performance categories.

CP-200F, CP-201F, and CP-300F Models

Refrigerated circulators CP-200F, CP-201F, and CP-300F have a bath opening/bath depth of 13x 15/15 cm. Thanks to the optimized design of the cooling coil, even the smaller models score with more space in the bath and thus offer a larger filling volume of 3 to 4 liters. With a temperature range of -20 °C to +200 °C or -30 °C to +200 °C, the models guarantee short heat-up and cool-down times.

CP-600, CP-601F, and CP-900F Models

The CORIO CP-600F features a bath opening/bath depth of 22 x 15/15 cm, the CP-601F 22 x 15/20 cm, and the CP-900F 26 x 35/20 cm. Thanks to the optimized design of the cooling coil, the models offer more space in the bath with an enlarged filling volume of 5 to 7.5, 8 to 10, and 21 to 30 liters. With a temperature range of -35 °C to +200 °C or -38 °C to +200 °C, the models guarantee short heat-up and cool-down times.

CP-1000F and CP-1001F Models

The CORIO CP-1000F offers a bath opening/bath depth of 18 x 13/15 cm, and the CP-1001F of 35 x 41/30 cm. Thanks to the optimized design of the cooling coil, the models offer more space in the bath with a larger filling volume of 5 to 7.5 and 42 to 56 liters. With a temperature range of -50 °C to +200 °C or -38 °C to +100 °C, the models guarantee short heat-up and cool-down times.

Source: http://www.julabo.com/