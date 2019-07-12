Posted in | Business | Events

KYZEN Announces Four Upcoming SMTA Expos

Jul 12 2019

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at four SMTA Expo & Tech Forums in July and August.

KYZEN cleaning experts will offer one-on-one cleaning assessments and discuss the new AQUANOX® A4727 Next Generation Aqueous Assembly Cleaner at the following expos:

July 18, 2019

Heartland Expo & Tech Forum

August 8, 2019

Ohio Expo & Tech Forum

August 15, 2019

Queretaro Expo & Tech Forum

August 22, 2019

Capital Expo & Tech Forum

AQUANOX A4727 is the newest addition to the award-winning AQUANOX product line. The result of thousands of hours of laboratory tests and “live” beta site testing scientifically validating the outstanding RINSABILITY, A4727 offers extended BATH LIFE and consistently reliable, long-term PERFORMANCE advantages. This stable chemistry is proven to be compatible on a wide variety of components, coating, labels and equipment.

AQUANOX A4727 is engineered to be effective, stable and predictable, all day, every day. It is designed for reliable production and assembly operations. The chemistry provides a stable pH and predictable compatibility throughout its long bath life.

Environmentally responsible, AQUANOX A4727 is non-hazardous and biodegradable. It contains no CFCs or HAPs and can be used at low concentrations to effectively remove even the toughest soils, and rinse easily and completely. This easy to control and cost-effective solution is a good choice for both in-line and batch cleaning systems.

For more information about KYZEN, or to ask specific technical cleaning questions, visit www.kyzen.com.

Source: http://www.kyzen.com/

