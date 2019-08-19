Zeus Expands Portfolio with New Polyimide Family of Products

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, has announced the introduction of a new polyimide (PI) family of products. The new additions include tubing and coated wire containing polyimide and PI Glide™, a more lubricious composite of polyimide with PTFE.

With the addition of these products to Zeus’ established portfolio, medical device manufacturers are able to further consolidate suppliers, benefiting from Zeus’ proven quality, service, capability, and capacity to grow.

Design engineers can benefit from polyimide resin’s inherent characteristics, as well as the ability to:

Minimize profile, maximize the available working channel, and reduce rigidity with thin wall thicknesses.

Customize lubricity and strength by layering polyimide and PI Glide™.

Combine PI Glide™ with a polyimide jacket to create tubing with a lubricious ID and a bondable OD.

Zeus is exhibiting its new polyimide product family in booth 1421 at MD&M East, the East Coast’s leading MedTech event. MD&M East takes place on June 11th -13th, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City.

COMMENTS

“When it comes to PI components, device manufacturers look for more from a supplier than quality products at competitive prices. They want a partner who understands their business model, competitive pressures, and time-to-market objectives. As a best-in-class component supplier, Zeus realizes these needs and has the infrastructure in place to meet each customer’s current and future requirements.” – Daryl Leach, Director of Global Market Management, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

“By launching this new PI family of products, Zeus makes it easy for manufacturers to consolidate vendors for their catheter components. Transitioning to our PI products will help manufacturers improve supply continuity, increase yields and throughput, and generate cost savings.” – Matt Allen, Global Manager Medical Markets, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

QUICK FACTS

Zeus introduced a polyimide family offering tubing and coated wire capabilities, with optional PI Glide™ for improved lubricity.

Customized polyimide and PI Glide™ layers bring the best characteristics of each to device designs.

Consolidated supplier sourcing leverages Zeus’ proven quality, service, capability, and capacity to grow.

