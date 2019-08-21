Posted in | Events

KYZEN Brings AQUANOX A4727 Assembly Cleaner to SMTAI

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25, 2019 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. KYZEN cleaning experts will exhibit the newest addition to the award-winning AQUANOX product line: AQUANOX® A4727 Next Generation Aqueous Assembly Cleaner in Booth #207.

AQUANOX A4727 is engineered to be effective, stable and predictable, all day, every day. It is designed for reliable production and assembly operations. The chemistry provides a stable pH and predictable compatibility throughout its long bath life.

AQUANOX A4727 offers extended bath life and consistently reliable, long-term performance advantages. The stable chemistry is proven to be compatible on a wide variety of components, coating, labels and equipment.

This easy to control and cost-effective solution is a good choice for both in-line and batch cleaning systems. Environmentally responsible, AQUANOX A4727 is non-hazardous and biodegradable. It contains no CFCs or HAPs and can be used at low concentrations to effectively remove even the toughest soils, and rinse easily and completely.



