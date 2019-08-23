SEHO to Exhibit at SMTA International

SEHO North America, Inc., a worldwide leading supplier of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, will exhibit at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Sept. 24 – 25, 2019 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Meet the SEHO experts in Booth #309.

SEHO constantly develops its range of soldering solutions and will introduce the new StartSelective – the perfect plug-and-produce selective soldering system for those just entering into automated soldering.

The StartSelective is thought through down to the last detail, from its compact design, ease of operation and many technical highlights. With a footprint of only 2.5 m², the StartSelective provides maximum quality and reproducibility of soldering results for assemblies up to 20" x 20" and an outstanding return on investment.

While all process steps are fully automated and monitored, loading and unloading of assemblies is done manually.

The bottom-side preheat section of the StartSelective is equipped with pulsar heaters over the full area, which can be activated individually depending on board dimensions. Pulsar heaters feature a high energy density and quick reaction time. This enables a remarkable reduction in energy consumption.

An additional top-side IR preheating ensures permanent and controlled heat support during long cycles.

Another highlight is the optimized soldering area with non-wetted mini-wave solder nozzles, featuring a 7° soldering angle. The nozzles convince with stable and reproducible flow properties, resulting in outstanding soldering quality. Even difficult geometries can be soldered easily. Moreover, non-wetted solder nozzles are maintenance-free and feature a nearly unlimited lifetime, thus avoiding follow-up costs.

Just like the high-volume selective soldering systems from SEHO, the StartSelective is equipped with a complete package for automated process control. The system is designed for maximum efficiency. Programming is 100 percent offline at any PC workplace so that the machine is always available for production.

All setup, retooling and maintenance are easily accessible on one side of the machine. This design allows users to integrate the StartSelective in any production island with minimum footprint requirements, or to place it as stand-alone system in the corner of the production floor.

The SEHO team is looking forward to welcoming visitors to Booth #309 during the SMTA International.

Source: https://www.seho.de/