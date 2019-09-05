Nordson ASYMTEK's Application Engineers Will Discuss Dispensing for Advanced Packaging at SEMICON Taiwan

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company, a global leader in fluid dispensing and conformal coating equipment and technologies, will highlight fluid dispensing systems, applications, processes, and best practices for advanced packaging assembly at the D-Tek Technology booth #I2312-First Floor, at SEMICON Taiwan 2019, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Taiwan, September 18-20, 2019.

"Fluid dispensing processes have become more critical for back-end semiconductor applications, especially those that involve high-speed or small-volume dispensing, tight keep-out zones, or dispensing of thin and accurate lines," said Garrett Wong, product manager for Nordson ASYMTEK. "Nordson ASYMTEK is constantly refining its dispensing systems to evolve with marketplace demands, precisely dispensing into the tightest places, at remarkable speeds, without compromising accuracy."

Live demos will be available of ASYMTEK's Vantage® Series with the IntelliJet® Jetting System that delivers cutting-edge reliability and micro-dot jetting with up to 1,000 Hz frequency. The Vantage system's fine-line dispensing capabilities meet requirements for underfill, gap fill, sealing lines for fan-out/fan-in, strips, and module assembly.

