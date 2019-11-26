Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Announced SWFR Single Wall Heat Shrink Tubing

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, manufactures SWFR single wall heat shrink tubing which is a cost effective, highly flame-retardant, 2:1 shrink ratio tubing made of irradiated, cross-linked polyolefin. It insulates and mechanically protects components, electrical connections, terminations and more.

This non-halogenated tubing is applicable for use in enclosed spaces, and it fully recovers at a relatively low 90 °C, facilitating rapid application. Offered in two flexible types, X2 is a thin wall tubing and X4 is a very thin wall tubing. Both types are halogen free, permitting their use in enclosed spaces where toxic gasses from burning materials containing halogens are undesirable. SWFR heat shrink tubing's high degree of flame retardancy allows it to carry UL VW-1 and CSA OFT.

TE’s SWFR single wall heat shrink tubing is highly flame-retardant, it is an excellent candidate for applications in appliances, motor vehicles, commercial electronics, and consumer electronics given the increased focus on consumer safety. It is environmentally friendly and emits minimal amounts of toxic or acidic gasses when burned, making it appropriate for use in enclosed areas. It electrically insulates and mechanically protects components and other electrical connections and terminations. Low shrink temperature permits quick installation and reduces the risk of damage to temperature-sensitive components. The X2 thin wall version shrinks quickly, and the X4 very thin wall version can shrink more than twice as fast as the X2. With sizes from 0.8 to 30 mm and two different wall thicknesses, this very flexible tubing is suitable for use in a range of applications. New marked versions allow for easy identification.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

Source: https://www.te.com/usa-en/home.html