Element Laboratories in Pilsen, Lancaster and Los Angeles Achieve Merit Status in Airbus’ Qualified Test Method List

Image Credit: Manuel Esteban/Shutterstock.com

Element Materials Technology (Element) has announced that three of its laboratories have been awarded merit status within the Airbus Qualified Test Method List (QTML).

Element’s Pilsen, Lancaster and Los Angeles laboratories’ merit status marks them as three of the leading Airbus qualified laboratories following an extensive audit process. Element has ten further Airbus qualified laboratories which are expected to join the merit program in the future as further evaluations take place.

The Airbus merit program was introduced to distinguish the best-performing laboratories within Airbus’ QTML with only 13 other laboratories worldwide having achieved merit status for delivering continued high performance and excellent service. The achievement of merit status in laboratories in both Europe and North America highlights Element’s ability to deliver high performance testing across the world.

We are delighted to be part of the merit program. Having three laboratories designated as merit is a huge achievement for Element and indicates our ability to consistently deliver excellent service to our clients. Airbus is a global company and a leading name in the aerospace industry, with excellence at its core, receiving the merit status for our laboratories showcases the outstanding standard of testing achieved within the Element facilities. We have 13 Airbus-qualified laboratories in total which reflects our strong partnership with Airbus and our ability to deliver results on a large scale. Further merit status audits are being conducted and we will be pleased to see other Element laboratories achieving the accolade and cementing our status as one of the aerospace industry’s leading test service providers. Rick Sluiters, EVP Aerospace, Element

Element has over 80 years’ experience in both commercial and military aerospace testing and dedicates more than 3,000 technicians, engineers and scientists to the sector. The company has 29 Nadcap-accredited laboratories with 46 Nadcap accreditations, and its customer approvals, technical expertise, and geographical footprint are unrivalled in the aerospace testing, inspection and certification industry.