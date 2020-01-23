Austin American Technology Offers the Only All-In-One Aqueous Batch Cleaner/Rose Tester

Austin American Technology today announced they will exhibit the Aqua ROSE™, which is the only all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester on the market, and the Mega ION® pre-seal circuit cleaner and cleanliness tester in Booth #2352 at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Feb 4-6, at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

The Aqua ROSE™ introduces a new era to batch cleaning / Ionic Contamination Testing. Experience a batch cleaner that offers multiple cleaning and testing technologies for capability previously unachieved in a compact footprint. In addition to aqueous and aqueous chemistry-based cleaning, the innovative Aqua ROSE™ supports process temperature ranges from ambient to 176 °F. An intuitive user interface allows the operator to select the type and duration of wash, number of rinse cycles, and duration of the forced-air dry cycle.

The Mega ION® is the ideal pre-conformal coating cleaner, boasting multiple solvents selection, built-in solvent recycling, low cost of operation, is compliant to NFPA safety standards and has a very low solvent consumption.

Source: www.aat-corp.com