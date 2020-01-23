Posted in | Materials Testing

Austin American Technology Offers the Only All-In-One Aqueous Batch Cleaner/Rose Tester

Austin American Technology today announced they will exhibit the Aqua ROSE™, which is the only all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester on the market, and the Mega ION® pre-seal circuit cleaner and cleanliness tester in Booth #2352 at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Feb 4-6, at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

 

Related Stories

The Aqua ROSE™ introduces a new era to batch cleaning / Ionic Contamination Testing. Experience a batch cleaner that offers multiple cleaning and testing technologies for capability previously unachieved in a compact footprint. In addition to aqueous and aqueous chemistry-based cleaning, the innovative Aqua ROSE™ supports process temperature ranges from ambient to 176 °F. An intuitive user interface allows the operator to select the type and duration of wash, number of rinse cycles, and duration of the forced-air dry cycle.

The Mega ION® is the ideal pre-conformal coating cleaner, boasting multiple solvents selection, built-in solvent recycling, low cost of operation, is compliant to NFPA safety standards and has a very low solvent consumption.

Source: www.aat-corp.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Austin American Technology. (2020, January 23). Austin American Technology Offers the Only All-In-One Aqueous Batch Cleaner/Rose Tester. AZoM. Retrieved on January 24, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52860.

  • MLA

    Austin American Technology. "Austin American Technology Offers the Only All-In-One Aqueous Batch Cleaner/Rose Tester". AZoM. 24 January 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52860>.

  • Chicago

    Austin American Technology. "Austin American Technology Offers the Only All-In-One Aqueous Batch Cleaner/Rose Tester". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52860. (accessed January 24, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Austin American Technology. 2020. Austin American Technology Offers the Only All-In-One Aqueous Batch Cleaner/Rose Tester. AZoM, viewed 24 January 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52860.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »