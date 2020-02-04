R.D. Abbott to Demonstrate Advances in LSR Overmolding for Thermally-Sensitive Components at MD&M West 2020

R.D. Abbott Company, Inc. (RDAbbott), a full-service elastomers supplier and materials science company, will demonstrate a revolutionary application for overmolding liquid silicone rubber (LSR) at MD&M West this year.

RDAbbott, in partnership with M.R. Mold & Engineering Corp., will showcase a production cell where 50-durometer Dow SILASTIC™ LTC 9400 LSR, a low-temperature curing (LTC) elastomer for high-volume injection molding, is overmolded onto a custom-designed flying disc. Historically, LSR overmolding onto low-melting-point plastics and other thermally-sensitive components, such as electronics, has not been possible because of the high curing temperatures required.

Visit RDAbbott and M.R. Mold & Engineering at MD&M West 2020 in Anaheim, California, from February 11 to 13, 2020, in Booth 1346 to learn more. In addition to Dow SILASTIC™ LTC 9400 Series LSR, the production cell will feature leading technologies from other collaborative partners. For example, ARBURG’s all-electric 370A Allrounder Injection Molding Machine (IMM) will be retrofitted for LSR processing. The IMM will feature a fully integrated MULTILIFT SELECT robot with 6-kg payload capacity and end-of-arm tooling for tending the automated feeding system, mold, and finished part.

ELMET’s Top 5000 P Metering & Mixing system will dispense the 50-durometer Dow SILASTIC™ LTC 9400 LSR into a single-cavity mold made by M.R. Mold & Engineering, which uses a cost-effective universal base with single-drop hot runner system. Aquatech’s Ecosmart LT 2-ton, VFD, air-cooled chiller with variable speed compressor and fan will maintain temperature control and optimize overall efficiency. Other featured contributions to the production cell include NovaSperse® color dispersion from NovationSi for LSR.

“RDAbbott is proud to partner with M.R. Mold & Engineering at MD&M West as we demonstrate innovations in LSR molding with important applications for designers and manufacturers of automotive components and consumer goods,” said Tom Jenkins, Executive Director of Business Development at RDAbbott.

Register online at MDMwest.com/special and use promo code SPECIAL to receive a free expo pass and 20% off conference pricing compliments of M.R. Mold & Engineering. This pass provides access to four other leading shows across a spectrum of solutions that spans plastics, packaging, automation, and design engineering.

Source: https://rdabbott.com/