Flow Reactor for Kilogram Scale Production

The FlowSyn Maxi™ from Uniqsis is a high throughput flow reactor for process chemists looking to optimise reaction conditions before scaling-up synthetic production to multiple kilograms per day.

Combining the benefits of Uniqsis's proven FlowSyn technology with high flow rates (up to 100 ml/min) in a compact benchtop design the FlowSyn Maxi™ sets a new standard for higher throughput applications.

Designed for ease of use the highly intuitive user interface quickly guides you through the process for setting up a flow chemistry reaction. Once set up, FlowSyn Maxi automatically runs the experiment unattended, ensuring that critical parameters remain within defined limits.

Robustly constructed from epoxy coated and bead-blasted stainless steel, the FlowSyn Maxi™ can be specified with stainless steel, Hastelloy® or PTFE flow paths. The unit is fitted with larger bore inlet tubing and upgraded inlet/outlet solenoid valves with bigger fluidic channels to cope with the increased flow rate.

The FlowSyn Maxi™ is designed to carry out superheated reactions up to +260°C (1400 psi) and cooled reactions down to -70°C - making it one of the most versatile process scale flow reactors available.

The system is compatible with all existing Uniqsis coil reactors, and is particularly suitable for use with larger reactors up to 60ml constructed using 1/8-inch OD tubing in conjunction with glass static mixer chips to ensure efficient and reproducible mixing. Reagents can be delivered from large stock bottles or from sample loops (up to 50 ml).

Optimised configurations of the FlowSyn Maxi™ are also available, for instance integrated with the FlowSyn Multi-X for reaction optimisation or the FlowSyn Auto-LF for library synthesis.

For laboratories tasked with both reaction optimisation and production scale synthesis the FlowSyn Maxi can be converted to a FlowSyn flow reactor and vice versa. Simply by changing the pump heads, flow path tubing and fittings.

For further information on the FlowSyn Maxi™ please visit http://www.uniqsis.com/paProductsDetail.aspx?ID=FLW_MAXI.