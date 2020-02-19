Metering Flow in Larger Diameter Pipes

Titan Enterprises offers a range of highly reliable insertion turbine flowmeters for accurately metering flow in larger diameter pipelines (40 - 900mm).

Insertion turbine flowmeters from Titan combine proven technology with modern materials and innovative design. The durable PVDF turbine rotates freely on a 316 stainless steel shaft and has special aerofoil shaped blades to extend the dynamic range of the meter. Specially contoured housing further improves the meter linearity particularly at lower fluid velocities. Installation from the side of the flow line is made via a 1.5" BSP or NPT fitting, and versions are available for 'hot-tap' insertion into pressurised lines.

Each Titan insertion turbine flowmeter contains two sensors, one self-powered (for battery operated equipment) and the other an open collector transistor. A reed switch may be specified for hazardous areas were simple apparatus is acceptable. The body of Titan insertion turbine flowmeters is manufactured from AISI316 stainless steel and as standard is supplied with three meters of five core screened instrument cable. This insertion turbine flowmeter can be provided with a directly mounted battery and powered display which will give Flow Rate and Total as well as digital and analogue outputs.

For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/insertion-turbine-flowmeters-for-large-40-900mm-pipes/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2020, February 19). Metering Flow in Larger Diameter Pipes. AZoM. Retrieved on February 20, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52989.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Metering Flow in Larger Diameter Pipes". AZoM. 20 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52989>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Metering Flow in Larger Diameter Pipes". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52989. (accessed February 20, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2020. Metering Flow in Larger Diameter Pipes. AZoM, viewed 20 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52989.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How Sialons Solve the Challenges of Technical Ceramics Manufacturing

AZoMaterials spoke to Ben Melrose, Technical Director at International Syalons, about the grades of sialons that exist, why sialon is the answer to the problem of producing complex shapes with silicon nitride, and how International Syalons are providing the solutions to the challenges associated wi

How Sialons Solve the Challenges of Technical Ceramics Manufacturing

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.