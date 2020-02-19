Metering Flow in Larger Diameter Pipes

Titan Enterprises offers a range of highly reliable insertion turbine flowmeters for accurately metering flow in larger diameter pipelines (40 - 900mm).

Insertion turbine flowmeters from Titan combine proven technology with modern materials and innovative design. The durable PVDF turbine rotates freely on a 316 stainless steel shaft and has special aerofoil shaped blades to extend the dynamic range of the meter. Specially contoured housing further improves the meter linearity particularly at lower fluid velocities. Installation from the side of the flow line is made via a 1.5" BSP or NPT fitting, and versions are available for 'hot-tap' insertion into pressurised lines.

Each Titan insertion turbine flowmeter contains two sensors, one self-powered (for battery operated equipment) and the other an open collector transistor. A reed switch may be specified for hazardous areas were simple apparatus is acceptable. The body of Titan insertion turbine flowmeters is manufactured from AISI316 stainless steel and as standard is supplied with three meters of five core screened instrument cable. This insertion turbine flowmeter can be provided with a directly mounted battery and powered display which will give Flow Rate and Total as well as digital and analogue outputs.

