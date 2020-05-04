Posted in | Photonics

Using Phononic Crystals to Create Dynamic Acoustic Tweezers

Acoustic tweezers are a powerful tool for contactless manipulation of particles and cells using acoustic radiation forces (ARF) generated by the transfer of acoustic wave momentum. They play an important role in display technology, biomedical sensors, imaging devices and diagnostic tools, etc.

Although standing waves or sound beams have been used in acoustic tweezer devices to trap particles, a huge phased array or a displacement platform is needed to shift the wave phase or move the sound source for dynamic manipulation requiring time-variant acoustic fields. Currently, it's still a challenge to achieve dynamic manipulation in a tiny microchannel with a simple, flexible, low-cost and disposable method.

A research team led by Prof. ZHENG Hairong from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has addressed the challenge of comprehensive, dynamic manipulation of particles and cells in a microchannel by integrating acoustofluidics, physics and fabrication of phononic crystals on the microscale.

In this study, a phononic crystal plate (PCP) fabricated by chemical etching and located in the microchannel created a tunable and time-variant sound field that generated a nonisotropic and reversible ARF that could be adjusted in real time.

The ARF originated from the interaction of the incident sound waves with the resonant excitation of two different modes in the phononic crystal plate.

Related Stories

These specific modes could be flexibly switched by simply changing the driving frequency. This change in frequency induced a highly localized acoustic field that generated a negative ARF to trap particles, along with a leaky field that caused a positive ARF to levitate particles, respectively.

In conjunction with an offset sound source setting for the PCP location, a radiation force induced by the field gradient along the channel could further transport levitated microparticles or cells toward the source along a certain predefined trajectory, such as a straight line, polyline line, arc line or loop line based on the straight line and arc line.

An arbitrary stop-and-go motion, namely, trapping and transportation, of particles and cells along a predefined path in the channel was achieved by switching the frequency so as to change the PCP' s resonant modes and by designing patterns on the phononic crystal plates in order to construct routes.

By carefully designing and engineering acoustic fields using phononic crystals or metamaterials in microfluidic devices, a wide range of materials, particles, cells and organisms can be acoustically manipulated in a tunable and multifunctional manner for biomedical applications."  

Prof. ZHENG Hairong, Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences

The study was published as an Editors' suggestion in the journal Physical Review Applied on April 30. It has also been highlighted in Physics, a free, online magazine from the American Physical Society featuring news and commentary about papers from the Physical Review that are of particularly broad interest.

Source: http://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

In this interview, AZoM talks to Michael Cianfrocco, Ph.D, a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan, about Cryo-EM images being held in the cloud.

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

Houston Electron Microscopy

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dennis Manuel, CEO of Houston Electron Microscopy Inc., about their history and applications in electron microscopy.

Houston Electron Microscopy

The Potential of MicroED

In this interview, AZoM talks to Brent Nannenga, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Arizona State University, about MicroED and its potential.

The Potential of MicroED
APEX™ Software for EDS

APEX™ Software for EDS

APEX™ is an intuitive and user-friendly 64-bit software program from EDAX for the collection and analysis of Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) data.

From EDAX Inc.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »