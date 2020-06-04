Posted in | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Research | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation

Polyglass Enhances ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, has enhanced the performance of its self-adhered mod bit roofing membranes. Used to design durable low-slope roof systems, the upgraded membranes install faster and cleaner resulting in labor and time savings.

A pioneer of self-adhered roofing technology, Polyglass manufactures a full line of multi-surface membranes that do not require a torch or hot asphalt during application. With its cutting-edge ADESO® Dual Compound Self-Adhered Technology, the company produces membranes with APP or SBS modified asphalt compounds with a top layer acting as the weathering surface and an aggressive self-adhered compound on the bottom layer.

Polyglass recently added a new labor saving feature, patent-pending SEALLap® Ultra, to promote instantaneous watertight side lap seams in all the Self-Adhesive Membranes. SEALLap® Ultra, is a self-adhered compound applied on the side lap area to increases the bond strength and long-term adhesion of the seams. Our ADESO products now offer a side-lap with greater shear strength than any other assembled mod bit roof system – torch, mop, cold or other non-PG self-adhered. When compared to similar mod- bit membranes and traditional application methods.

Related Stories

Additionally, to reduce installation time, Polyglass developed FASTLap® — a granule-free end lap that installs hassle-free. FASTLap® is designed to promote watertight end laps and enables easy and safe installs.

“We are proud of the advancements made to the self-adhered products,” says Scott Lelling, director of strategic marketing. “Polyglass continues to invest in technology and discover better ways to roof, passing on savings to the roofing contractor while helping them to meet the needs of their customers.”

Visit Polyglass.us for more information about self-adhered membranes for cool roofscold temperature installs and more.

Source: https://polyglass.us/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    POLYGLASS U.S.A. Inc.. (2020, June 04). Polyglass Enhances ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes. AZoM. Retrieved on June 04, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53630.

  • MLA

    POLYGLASS U.S.A. Inc.. "Polyglass Enhances ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes". AZoM. 04 June 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53630>.

  • Chicago

    POLYGLASS U.S.A. Inc.. "Polyglass Enhances ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53630. (accessed June 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    POLYGLASS U.S.A. Inc.. 2020. Polyglass Enhances ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes. AZoM, viewed 04 June 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53630.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A Legacy of Microscopy

In this interview, AZoM talks to Sophia Antonioli-Schmit, a student researcher at the National Health Institute’s RML, about her history with electron microscopy.

A Legacy of Microscopy

Deep Learning for Micrograph Analysis

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. John Sosa, CEO and Co-Founder of MIPAR Image Analysis, about micrograph analysis and deep learning.

Deep Learning for Micrograph Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »