MSR-Electronic Products Monitor CO2 Leaks in Wine Tanks in Austria

Reliable MSR gas detectors in the new wine storage building with almost 60 wine tanks "Wine is for everyone," says the gifted young winemaker Hannes Reeh and calls himself a wine democrat. Drinking wine should be a passion, not a science.

CO2-gas sensor, Copyright MSR-Electronic GmbH, Germany

The Austrian winery Hannes Reeh is located in the wine-growing region of Neusiedlersee in a small community called Andau. In Hannes Reeh's wine compositions, the well-known top brand "Unplugged" stands equally for honesty, originality and authenticity. Out of the best of each vintage of the Zweigelt, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay varieties, Hannes Reeh produces "Unplugged" versions - without any frills.

The modern technology of wine production is in no way inferior to a very good wine. Especially a CO 2 gas warning system of the wine tanks is essential. In the course of the construction of the new wine warehouse including 60 wine tanks with a capacity of 23,000–60,000 litres, a stationary CO 2 gas warning system from MSR-Electronic was installed in the Hannes Reeh winery. When gas leaks occur, quick help and reliable gas warning devices are required to protect people and equipment.

Hazardous carbon dioxide can be lethal.

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) dissolves in liquids, also in wine, in dependence of pressure and temperature. During the growth of the grapevine, the sugar in the grapes is formed out of CO 2 and water. During the fermentation process in the wine tanks, the sugar is then converted into CO 2 and alcohol. However, the CO 2 concentrations in the headspace of a fermentation tank can reach very high and dangerous levels.

With 1.98 g/l, CO 2 is around 1.5 times heavier than air. Possible dangers are the displacement of oxygen (O 2 ) and thus the danger of suffocation for winegrowers as well as the risk of being exposed to high CO 2 concentrations over a longer period. The installation of a gas warning system is therefore essential for health. An increased concentration of CO 2 in the ambient air can cause headaches and ultimately cause unconsciousness. A concentration of eight percent or more can lead to death after 30 to 60 minutes.

Simple recalibration with exchangeable sensors from MSR-Electronic

The digital CO 2 gas sensors from MSR-Electronic (type SC2 of the PolyGard®2 series) includes a sensor element with infrared sensor and a measuring amplifier as well as μ Controller for measured value processing. The IR measuring principle with integrated temperature compensation ensures highest accuracy, selectivity and reliability despite the long calibration interval. All data and measured values of the sensor element are stored in μController in a fail-safe manner and are transmitted digitally via the local bus to the sensor board (e.g. SB2 or MSB2). The calibration management is also integrated in the μController of the Sensor Cartridge. Calibration can be carried out by simply replacing the sensor cartridge or by using the integrated, convenient calibration routine directly at the system.

The control centre: The Gas Controller GC-06 from MSR-Electronic was installed in the existing switch cabinet of the wine storage. It is used for the monitoring and warning of toxic and combustible gases and vapours as well as freon refrigerants within a wide range of the gas measurement technique. Numerous adjustable parameters and set-points permit individual adaptation to many applications. The GC-06 fulfils the functions of monitoring carbon monoxide (CO) in garages, tunnels and cart tracks etc. according to the current EN 50545-1. Additionally, ammonia (NH 3 ) refrigerant plants can be monitored according to the requirements EN 378, VBG 20 and the guidelines "Safety requirements for ammonia refrigeration systems".

