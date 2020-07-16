Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Automotive Materials | New Product

Toshiba Launches Constant-Current 2-Phase Stepping Motor Driver for Automotive Applications

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TB9120AFTG,” a constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications. The new IC outputs a sine-wave current using only a simple clock input interface, with no need for an advanced functional MCU or dedicated software.

Toshiba: a constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver TB9120AFTG for automotive applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

TB9120AFTG was developed as a successor to TB9120FTG, introduced in 2019 as Toshiba’s first automotive stepping motor driver, and provides improved noise resistance.

TB9120AFTG incorporates DMOS FETs with low on-resistance (upper + lower = 0.8Ω (typ.)), which achieve a maximum current of 1.5A[1]. Both the DMOS FETs and the controller that generates micro-stepping sine waves (supporting up to 1/32 steps) are housed in a small QFN type package (6.0 mmｘ6.0 mm).
The new IC delivers an operating temperature range of -40 to 125℃, and meets AEC-Q100, a certified standard for electronic components for automotive applications.
It is suited to a wide range of automotive general applications using stepping motors, such as adjustment of the projection position of heads-up displays, and in the expansion valves of refrigerant circuits.

Key features

  • General multipurpose specifications, especially for automotive applications
    • DMOS FETs with low on-resistance (upper + lower = 0.8Ω (typ.)), which achieve a maximum current of 1.5 A.
    • Built-in error detections with warning signal output function: Over-current detection, thermal shutdown, and load open.
    • Housed in a wettable flank VQFN package (6mm×6mm) with excellent solderability
    • Operating temperature range: -40℃ to 125℃
    • AEC-Q100 qualified
  • Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps.
    • Less motor noise, smoother and more precise control
    • Uses only a simple clock input interface, with no need for an advanced functional MCU or dedicated software.
    • Constant-current PWM control: Mixed decay mode stabilizes current waveforms.
  • Stall detection function
    • A stall detection signal is output from SD pin after detecting a stall.
    • The detection signal can be received by a microcontroller and fed back to the system.

Applications

  • Mirror adjustment for the projection position of heads-up displays
  • Expansion valves in refrigerant circuits for automotive air conditioners and battery management systems

Main Specifications

Part number

TB9120AFTG

Driving method

Constant-current PWM control

Excitation mode

Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps

Number of drive motors

Single 2-phase stepping motor

On resistance

Upper + Lower = 0.8 Ω (typ.) at 25℃

Output current

1.5 A (absolute maximum rating)

Error detections

Stall detection, thermal shutdown, over-current detection, and load open detection

Operating voltage range

7 V to 18 V (Absolute maximum rating = 40 V)

External power supply

Single power supply

Operating temperature range

-40 to 125℃

Package

P-VQFN28-0606-0.65

6.0mmｘ6.0mm

Wettable pins with excellent solderability

Reliability test

AEC-Q100 qualified

Mass production

Started in April 2020

Note:
[1] Actual driven motor current depends on the use environment, and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

For more information about the new product, visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9120AFTG

Click below for the product introduction video.
https://videoclip.toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/detail/videos/products/video/6171426835001/automotive-stepping-motor-driver-ic-tb9120aftg?autoStart=true

For more information about Toshiba’s automotive stepping driver ICs, visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/automotive-devices/automotive-stepping-motor-driver-ics.html

Source: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

