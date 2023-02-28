Posted in | News | Electronics | Automotive Materials

Toshiba's Newly Launched Gate-Driver IC for Automotive Brushless DC Motors Helps Improve Safety of Electrical Components

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TB9083FTG,” a gate-driver IC1 for automotive brushless DC motors used in applications such as electric power steering (EPS), electric brakes and shift-by-wire. Volume shipments start today.

Toshiba: TB9083FTG, a gate-driver IC for automotive brushless DC motors that helps improve safety of electrical components. Image Credit: Business Wire

Automotive equipment must deliver a performance that meets the requirements of ISO 26262, the functional safety standards for road vehicles. Semiconductor chips and electronic components installed in automotive equipment are no exception to this.
The new product TB9083FTG controls and drives external N-channel power MOSFETs for driving a three-phase brushless DC motor. It is highly capable against the ISO 26262 2nd edition functional safetyand supports ASIL-Dfor use in highly safety-critical automotive systems. This makes the new product ideal for automotive applications using brushless DC motors, such as EPS, electric brakes and shift-by-wire.

For systems requiring safety relays such as EPS, TB9083FTG has a built-in three-channel gate-driver for the safety relays that control and drive the relays for motors and power supply. This eliminates the need for external components and helps reduce the part count.

TB9083FTG is housed in a P-VQFN48-0707-0.50-005 package with a wettable flank4 structure. This allows visual inspection of solder joints using an automatic optical inspection (AOI) system, and contributes to improved solder joint reliability.
In addition, Toshiba has verified that it can go through 3000 cycles in the mounting temperature cycling test and has obtained data that will allow customers to use this QFN package with full confidence.

By using a small package ((7.0mm x 7.0mm (typ.)), the mounting area has been reduced by approximately 66% against the current product 5. This helps to control the increase in the mounting area, as the number of electronic components on ECU boards tends to rise due to redundant designs that are effective in ensuring higher levels of safety.

Toshiba will continue to steadily introduce improved functions that match the requirements of ISO 26262 2nd edition into gate-driver IC for automotive three-phase brushless DC motors, and to contribute to the electrification and safety enhancement of automotive equipment.

Applications

Automotive equipment

  • Electric power steering (EPS), electric braking, shift-by-wire, various types of pump, etc.

Features

  • 3 channels of drivers for safety relays
  • Adoption of a small package reduces the mounting area by approximately 66%[5]
  • Built-in self-diagnosis circuit for external MOSFETs

Notes:

  1. Driver to drive MOSFET
  2. Functional safety standards seek to minimize risk caused by system failures. It is important to ensure that interested parties can be offered a reasonable explanation of the safety of a system. The ISO 26262, standard for the functional safety for automotive applications stipulates developmental processes for ensuring the realization of required functional safety.
  3. ASIL: Automotive Safety Integrity Level, D: Grade D (highest rank of A to D)
  4. Shape of outer leads of package
  5. Compared with the Toshiba’s existing product TB9081FG (12.0mm×12.0mm (typ.))

Main Specifications

Part number TB9083FTG
Supported motors Three-phase brushless DC motor
Main functions SPI communication,
three channels current monitor amplifier,
three channels gate-driver for safety relay,
external MOSFET VGS clamping function
Self-diagnosis function ABIST, LBIST
Error detections Undervoltage detection, overvoltage detection,
external MOSFET VGS/VDS detection,
overtemperature detection
Operating voltage range VB=4.5V to 28V,
VCC=3.0V to 5.5V
External power supply 2 power supplies (VB, VCC)
Operating temperature range Ta=-40 °C to 150 °C, Tj=-40 °C to 175 °C
Package Name P-VQFN48-0707-0.50-005
Size typ. (mm) 7.0 × 7.0
Reliability AEC-Q100/006 qualified
