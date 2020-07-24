Stäubli Introduces CombiTac direqt

A brand new product line with the most assembly and maintenance friendly modular connectors.

For years, Stäubli Electrical Connectors has been successfully providing a range of connector solutions that combine high-quality power, signal, data, pneumatic and fluid connections in a single modular connector system known as CombiTac. The CombiTac system offers customers worldwide a compact and space-saving modular connector solution that can be adapted and customized to meet exact dimensional and technical requirements, and guarantees a safe and steady performance even under the most demanding mechanical and environmental conditions.

The CombiTac family is now split into two lines, the new CombiTac direqt and CombiTac uniq.

CombiTacdireqt: CombiTacuniq: Click–and-Connect system Tool-free assembly

Signal and power contacts (up to 350 A)

Leakage-free pneumatic couplings (15 bar)

10,000 mating cycles

Panel mount and housing applications IP65/67 and IP68/69 housings (white, grey) High safety features Resistance to shock and vibrations Fire and smoke compliance (Railway)

100% customizable

Current up to 300 A, voltage up to 5 kV

Power, signal, data (Ethernet 10Gbit, coaxial, optical fiber),thermocouple, leakage-free fluid and pneumatic (15 bar)

100,000 mating cycles

Panel mount and housing applications IP65/67 and IP68/69 housings (white, grey) High safety features Resistance to shock and vibrations fire and smoke compliance (Railway)



CombiTac direqt is born out of today’s modular connector market needs and trends to reduce assembly and maintenance costs to the absolute minimum. Its Click-and-Connect feature, allows you to manually assemble all parts in no time and without the use of any tools whatsoever. Each carrier and frame is coded, which rules out any possibility of assembly error and prevents wrong polarity mating between male and female connectors.

All type of configurations, whether for panel mount or housing applications, guarantee a constant and reliable connection for signal, power, and pneumatic coupling up to 10,000 mating cycles. Throughout this life cycle, the quality of the contacts remains at the highest possible level, offering a constantly low contact resistance and stable performance even when exposed to shock and vibration. Medium and high-current contacts up to 350 A are available, offering IP2X protection both on male and female side, along with leakage-free pneumatic couplings (15 bar).

Each CombiTac direqt and CombiTac uniq product can quickly and easily be configured online by means of the intuitive and award-winning CombiTac configurator software, and is delivered to your doorstep already assembled.

Suitable for various applications in general industry, aerospace, automation, automotive manufacturing and testing, medical and healthcare, railway, transportation, e-mobility and logistics, both CombiTac lines offer customers the flexibility in selecting the right product to meet exact performance and process optimization needs.

As a solution provider, we have always been very close to our customers worldwide, and we are committed to continue in this direction. Today, we offer our customers optimal modular connector solutions of the highest quality, adapted to customer needs and delivered complete – even with cable assembly when required. The new addition to the CombiTac family, the CombiTac direqt, will continue to grow alongside CombiTac uniq, with many new contact types and features to be introduced in the future. Martin Yiapanas, Product Manager, CombiTac

Source: https://ec.staubli.com/