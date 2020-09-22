Element Sheffield Secures Safran Approval

Element Materials Technology (Element) Sheffield Magna Way laboratory has secured approval for destructive testing services from Safran, a leading supplier of engines and equipment to the civil and military aerospace industry.

The agreement, which follows the recent grant of Safran Approval for Ultrasonic Testing, is subject to Safran monitoring actions based on Nadcap audit results and performance on Safran parts.

Work for Safran includes room temperature tensile, elevated temperature tensile, stress and creep, rupture, hardness, grain size and inclusion testing for material and parts for use in aerospace applications.

The approval, which was sponsored by Forged Solutions, Blaenavon, involved an onsite audit of Element’s technical capability and process quality for destructive testing.

We work with the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers as trusted partners in both destructive and non-destructive testing, playing a vital role in the supply chain. This approval further cements our thirty year relationship with Safran and it is the combination of our expert team, proximity to laboratories and strength in customer service that makes us the ideal partner for businesses of this caliber. Rick Sluiters, EVP for Aerospace, Element

Element Sheffield performs state-of-the-art chemical analysis, materials testing, mechanical testing, non-destructive testing and calibration. The laboratory, which is sited close to Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), holds Nadcap and UKAS accreditation along with a wide scope of aerospace OEM approvals. The team of experts adheres to a rigorous quality assurance system to ensure confidence in all measurements and tests undertaken. The laboratory holds a well-equipped machine shop with up to date CNC machining facilities, and sample heat treatment capabilities, mechanical, chemical analysis, metallurgical testing and force calibration services.