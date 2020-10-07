Carbon Dioxide Monitoring During the Production of Ukrainian Wheat Beer

Reliable safety from CO 2 poisoning and O 2 deficiency by using gas sensors from MSR-Electronic.

The modern RADOMYSHL brewery, west of Kiev, ranks among the most famous in the Ukraine. Not least because of its gold medal success in the most prestigious beer competitions, the American World Beer Cup®, and the European Brewing Industry International Awards in recent years.

In addition to Ukrainian wheat beer in the Bavarian weiss beer style with a total capacity of 2.3 million liters per year, the brewery also produces juices, nectar, and kvass, the latter being mainly popular in the Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Serbia, Montenegro, and the Baltic States. Kvass is produced by fermentation of bread and is therefore also known as bread drink. It is comparable with malt beer and is now also known in Europe. Basically, you need old bread or malt, rye flour as well as kvass yeast or sourdough to produce kvass. Whether beer, juices, or kvass - CO 2 is generated in the fermentation process during the production of the entire beverage portfolio. Digital gas sensors and controllers from MSR-Electronic reliably monitor the air quality in the production rooms in order to warn and protect employees in the event of an increased carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) concentration.

Properties and effect of carbon dioxide

CO 2 is extremely dangerous and can be lethal in two ways: either by releasing carbon dioxide, which quickly leads to suffocation, or by the poison itself. The danger of poisoning starts at 0.5 Vol % of CO 2 , while a concentration of more than 10 Vol % can lead to death. Since carbon dioxide is one of the odourless and colourless gases, the danger is mostly only recognised when it is too late.

Use of exchangeable CO 2 sensors with possible calibration on site.

For continuous monitoring of the ambient air for increased carbon dioxide concentrations, CO 2 gas sensors from MSR-Electronic with a measuring range of 0-5 Vol % are used in breweries or wineries, beverage bottling plants or CO 2 extinguishing systems in warehouses and production halls.

The infrared measuring principle with integrated temperature and drift compensation stands for highest accuracy, selectivity, and reliability - despite a calibration interval of 5 years and the long lifetime of the sensor. The digital infrared sensor has a standard analog output (0) 4–20 mA or (0) 2–10 V DC and an RS-485 interface. Two 2 relays with adjustable switching thresholds are also possible. Calibration can be carried out by simply replacing the sensor cartridge or by using the integrated, convenient calibration routine directly at the system.

Further information on MSR products can be found here in the current online catalog or in the web shop: www.msr-24.com.

MSR-Electronic is a manufacturer of fixed gas warning systems with decades of experience in the field of building automation and gas measurement technology. The international company with headquarters in Germany has a wide range of methods for the detection of toxic and combustible gases. On this basis, MSR-Electronic develops individual gas sensors, controllers, and warning devices for many applications, such as parking garages, tunnels, petrochemical industry, or shipping. The products meet more than the general standards and regulations and can therefore guarantee the safety of the plant. www.msr-electronic.de