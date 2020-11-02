Gas Alarm Systems: The Perfect Solution for Laboratories, Research and Medicine

MSR-Electronic provides security against CO 2 / N / H 2 / C 3 H 8 / CH 4 / CH 2 O / O 3 and against O 2 deficiency.

When handling various hazardous substances in laboratories, research, pharmaceutical, and chemical industry and in medical facilities, relevant safety measures according to the Ordinance on Hazardous Substances (GefStoffV) and the Laboratory Guidelines must be observed. Substances are produced, examined, and monitored in production processes. For this purpose, mixtures of substances are separated, substances are detected, and chemical reactions and measurements are performed. Reliable monitoring of a large number of gases in the ambient air must therefore be ensured.

Fixed gas alarm systems from MSR-Electronic are particularly flexible in this respect, as all requirements can be tailored to suit individual needs, whether single sensors with connection to existing BMS systems or complex self-sufficient gas detection systems for large-scale laboratories with different areas. The gas alarm system from MSR-Electronic includes freely configurable alarm thresholds for compliance with MAK values as well as various interfaces (Modbus, BACnet, analog output) for connection to existing BMSs. The system will be adapted to your requirements thanks to means of a modular structure.

The Compactcontroller from MSR-Electronic is designed for the connection of up to 10 gas sensors via its own field bus and is used to warn against various gases. Multiple output and input options allow for easy integration into existing systems.

Benefits of the Compactcontroller

Display for all notification, configuration and calibration functions (no tool required)

Fieldbus connection for up to 10 gas sensors (SB2Units)

Hardware and software according to SIL-compliant development process

Modular technology (pluggable and exchangeable), reverse polarity and overload protected

3 relays, 2 transistor outputs, 2 digital inputs, various housing types with IP65

Warning buzzer and status LED for warning, fault, operation and service (optional)

Further details can be found in our application flyer for "Safe Medical and Laboratory Areas".

Click here to download.



Information on further MSR products can be found here in the current online catalog or in the webshop: www.msr-24.com.