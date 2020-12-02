Posted in | Materials Processing | Modeling and Simulation | Iron and Steel | New Product

Ulbrich Unveils New High-Tech Rolling Mill

Ulbrich is pleased to announce the unveiling of one of the world’s most advanced 20 High Rolling Mill at our Wallingford, CT location, where we cold-roll precision strip and foil for over 160 alloys of stainless steel, nickel, titanium, and other special metals.

The installation of this new Rolling Mill is in line with Ulbrich’s customer-focused development partnership strategy and our continuous improvement initiatives. The new mill has state-of-the-art capabilities that further enhance our steel quality in all of the critical markets we serve. With this additional capacity, Ulbrich can provide an even higher level of service, enabling us to support more significant new product development business for the future.

The new Rolling Mill can handle a wide range of thicknesses. This new mill has a technically advanced automatic gauge control and shape control system to closely monitor real-time variations of thickness and flatness throughout the length of each coil that we roll. Ulbrich is a capability-driven company. A resource like this significantly improves our ability to give our customers the highest quality and most precise engineered strip with some of the tightest tolerances in our industry. As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2024, we are excited to share this investment news with our customers! This new endeavor celebrates and demonstrates the strong, long-term commitment of the Ulbrich Family to our company and our employees.

Source: https://www.ulbrich.com/ 

