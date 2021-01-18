Posted in | Chemistry

Effective, Controlled Turbulent Mixing for Flow Chemistry

The Uniqsis range of Glass Static Mixer (GSM) chip reactor blocks produce an efficient, turbulent mixed reagent stream for flow chemistry reactions that is not diffusion dependent.

A HotChip module fitted with a GSM chip adapter


To achieve highly reproducible flow chemistry scale-up the control of mixing and temperature is essential, particularly for highly exothermic or fast, mixing-dependent reactions

Now available in sizes from 270µl to 20 ml, the recently expanded range of GSM chips from Uniqsis can be used to perform reactions from -80°C to over 150°C. GSM chips up to 2 ml can be operated up to 40-bar and are available in 2-channel or 3-channel inlet configurations.  Larger GSM chips of 10ml and 20 ml have a premixing channel followed by a residence domain and can operate up to 10-bar. 

GSM chips can be used as mixing modules prior to a coil reactor residence time unit, or as reactor blocks for rapid exothermic reactions such as nitration’s. Nitration is an important synthetic procedure that, following the reduction of the nitro group, provides a
useful route for the introduction of amino groups onto aromatic rings. Uniqsis Application Note 22 (https://www.uniqsis.com/fcApplications.aspx) describes how a GSM chip was used to control both temperature and mixing. Under these controlled conditions, selective mono-nitration was rapidly performed at elevated temperature to maximise throughput.


Close-up of GSM chip reactor block


Uniqsis GSM chips are precision machined from inert borosilicate glass to withstand a wide temperature range and can be conveniently attached to a FlowSyn column heater module, Cold Coil, or Polar Bear Plus cryogenic reactor modules.

For further information on GSM chip reactor blocks please visit https://www.uniqsis.com/paProductsDetail.aspx?ID=ACC_CHIP or contact Uniqsis on +44-845-864-7747 / [email protected].

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Uniqsis Ltd. (2021, January 18). Effective, Controlled Turbulent Mixing for Flow Chemistry. AZoM. Retrieved on January 18, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55352.

  • MLA

    Uniqsis Ltd. "Effective, Controlled Turbulent Mixing for Flow Chemistry". AZoM. 18 January 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55352>.

  • Chicago

    Uniqsis Ltd. "Effective, Controlled Turbulent Mixing for Flow Chemistry". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55352. (accessed January 18, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Uniqsis Ltd. 2021. Effective, Controlled Turbulent Mixing for Flow Chemistry. AZoM, viewed 18 January 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55352.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Conducting Raman Analysis in Hazardous Environments

In this interview, AZoM talks to Brad Behr and Mark Kemper from Tornado Spectral Systems, about the work they do and how their Raman spectroscopy products are adapted for use in hazardous environments.

Conducting Raman Analysis in Hazardous Environments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »