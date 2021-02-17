PostProcess Brings End-to-End Digitalization to NEXA3D Users through Partnership with ProductionToGo

PostProcess Technologies Inc., the first and only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for industrial 3D printing, has collaborated with ProductionToGo in a new agreement to offer a fully automated resin removal workflow for their offering of Nexa3D printers.

ProductionToGo team members display photopolymer parts from Nexa3D printers

​​​​​​ProductionToGo leverages its wide assortment of 3D printing solutions and robotics to bring the industrious benefits of automation to additive customers. ProductionToGo’s forward-thinking approach to digitizing additive manufacturing parallels PostProcess’s mission to shift post-printing methods towards a fully automated approach.

Specifically, ProductionToGo will offer full automation of workflows by equipping Nexa3D photopolymer printers with the PostProcess™ DEMI 400™ Series of software-driven resin removal solutions throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. These solutions enable Nexa3D prototypes or series production parts to be finished with the industry’s fastest cycle times using minimal manual labor and with detergents that are much less hazardous than other solvents. The PostProcess DEMI 400 solutions utilize the brand’s patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology to ensure that 3D printed parts are uniformly, consistently, and reliably exposed to patent-pending detergent and cavitation as they undergo post-printing for precise end-part quality. This technology is renowned for providing a safer, more efficient post-printing process that will remain sustainable even as production volumes scale.

Speaking to the collaboration, Maximilian Neck, Managing Director of ProductionToGo, said:

“Partnering with PostProcess Technologies was the missing piece of the puzzle for us to offer a truly automated process chain for series production. When you can print that fast, the post-processing of the parts becomes the bottleneck. With the DEMI 400 from PostProcess, we found a solution that is fast in addition to being safe and reliable.”

“Through this partnership, we are not only expanding our availability in the DACH market, but our solutions will serve as a key to fully automating the end-to-end workflow for Nexa3D photopolymer users,” said Florian Künne, General Manager DACH & Asia Region for PostProcess Technologies International. “We recognize ProductionToGo as one of the most cutting-edge additive players on the market and look forward to further enabling their customer base with end-to-end digital connectivity, resulting in a dramatically improved workflow.”

About ProductionToGo

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Karlsbad, Germany, Disc Direct is a leading specialty distributor of graphic design peripherals and software. The company’s subsidiary, ProductionToGo, is a certified 3D printing specialist for industrial and professional 3D printing solutions. The company’s offering of high-quality, high-speed 3D printing hardware and software includes SLS, SLA, DLP, FDM, and Continuous LSPc-based solutions, and is complemented by an extensive range of services. For more information, please visit www.production-to-go.com.

About PostProcess Technologies

PostProcess Technologies is the only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for 3D printed parts. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Sophia-Antipolis, France, PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the third step of 3D printing – post-printing – through patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. The company’s solutions automate industrial 3D printing’s most common post-printing processes with a software-based approach, including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing, resulting in “customer-ready” 3D printed parts. Additionally, as an innovator of software-based 3D post-printing, PostProcess solutions will enable the full digitization of AM through the post-print step for the Industry 4.0 factory floor. The PostProcess portfolio has been proven across all major industrial 3D printing technologies and is in use daily in every imaginable manufacturing sector.