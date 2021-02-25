Manufacturing service partner Implements a PostProcess Technologies Solution for Automated 3D Printed Metal Surface Finishing

PostProcess Technologies Inc., one of the leading providers of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for industrial 3D printing, has announced the adoption of their automated metal surface finishing solution by AM Solutions – Manufacturing service partner, a new operating company of the Rösler Group located in Italy.

The PostProcess™ DECI Duo™ at AM Solutions - Manufacturing service partner.

​​​​​The company is mainly dedicated to manufacturing services, especially additive manufacturing, with a broad portfolio of productive technology platforms, that offers complete end-to-end customer support across all manufacturing process phases of an application. The new post-printing solution will enlarge the current portfolio of solutions used for finishing complex metal geometries. This addition will maximize the number of possible finishing options for customer parts, especially enabling the set-up of hybrid and tailor-made processes.

The automated PostProcess™ DECI Duo™ is in line with AM Solutions – Manufacturing service partner’s objective to develop more replicable and high-quality finishes on treated parts. The solution’s defining feature is its Thermal Atomized Fusillade (TAF) technology. Directed by PostProcess’s proprietary AUTOMAT3D® software, TAF combines exclusive chemistries and suspended solid media to direct three axes of motion while precisely controlling flow, heat, liquid, and air pressure. This technology will expand AM Solutions – Manufacturing service partner’s options of methods to treat parts, and finish metal surfaces, particularly in honeycomb structures, fine-feature details, and through channels.

Speaking to the benefits of their new solution, Ubaldo Concilio, General Manager of AM Solutions – Manufacturing service partner said, “With the DECI Duo, we have an additional innovative solution to develop tailor-made and hybrid processes, delivering high-quality finishing results for complex metal parts to our customers. It is our main goal to deliver the top-tier results that meet the unique needs of our customers, and the new finishing technology will help us to achieve these goals.”

Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director at PostProcess Technologies, said:

“We truly consider the DECI Duo to be a game-changer for consistent additive metal surface finishing, and are thrilled to see AM Solutions – Manufacturing service partner leverage its full power for its newly opened service bureau in Italy. Together, we look forward to helping customers scale their metal AM operations.”

About Rösler

For over 80 years, the privately owned Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH has been actively engaged in the field of surface preparation and surface finishing. As a global market leader, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and services around the mass finishing and shot blasting technologies for a wide spectrum of different industries. Our range of about 15,000 consumables, developed in test centers located all over the world, specifically serves our customers for resolving their individual finishing needs. Under the brand name AM Solutions, we offer numerous equipment solutions and services in the area of additive manufacturing/3D printing. Last-but-not-least, as our central training center the Rösler Academy offers practical, hands-on seminars to the subjects mass finishing and shot blasting, lean management and additive manufacturing. Besides the German manufacturing locations in Untermerzbach/Memmelsdorf and Bad Staffelstein/Hausen the Rösler group has a global network of 15 manufacturing/sales branches and 150 sales agents.

For more information please visit: www.rosler.com / www.solutions-for-am.com

About PostProcess Technologies

PostProcess Technologies is the only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for 3D printed parts. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Sophia-Antipolis, France, PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the third step of 3D printing – post-printing – through patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. The company’s solutions automate industrial 3D printing’s most common post-printing processes with a software-based approach, including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing, resulting in “customer-ready” 3D printed parts. Additionally, as an innovator of software-based 3D post-printing, PostProcess solutions will enable the full digitization of AM through the post-print step for the Industry 4.0 factory floor. The PostProcess portfolio has been proven across all major industrial 3D printing technologies and is in use daily in every imaginable manufacturing sector.