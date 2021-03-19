TRB Continues Collaboration With Hitachi On New UK Rail Project

TRB Lightweight Structures is starting a new project as part of its long-term partnership with Hitachi, a global transport specialist at the forefront of innovation in the rail industry. The project involves the manufacture of toilet panels, partitions and doors, as well as modified bike and bulk units, for 23 new trains which are due to enter service by 2022.

Hitachi is renowned for quality, reliability and innovation, and chose to partner with TRB for this new project thanks to the company’s 40 years of experience and proven track record in the design and manufacturer of high-quality, lightweight, and durable composite rail components for leading train manufacturers. This serves as an extension of TRB’s existing relationship with Hitachi, demonstrating ongoing trust in TRB’s expertise.

Graeme Laws, Commodity Manager Direct Materials at Hitachi Rail, commented: “Our established collaboration with TRB is a result of our shared commitment to long-term sustainability and the company’s ability to continuously meet our needs in terms of design and capabilities. This exciting project is set to really improve travel for rail passengers in the UK, and we’re glad to have TRB on board.” Richard Holland, Managing Director at TRB, added: “We are delighted to be working with Hitachi again. This project is the next step in our relationship with Hitachi, and we look forward to many more years working together.”