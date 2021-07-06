TRB Lightweight Structures part of London Underground Piccadilly Line project

TRB Lightweight Structures, based in Huntingdon, is working with Siemens Mobility on the manufacture and supply of the emergency detrainment systems – including M Door, bridge and stairs – for 94 nine-car ‘Inspiro’ train sets for the London Underground Piccadilly Line.

These state-of-the-art trains will replace outdated rolling stock that first entered service in the 1970s, and will be fully assembled in the UK. TRB has been selected to design and manufacture a unique emergency detrainment system to meet the stringent requirements and specifications of the new fleet, including GMRT 2100 fire and impact tests.

The contract – with potential for follow-on orders – was awarded to TRB thanks to its position as a global leader in the manufacture and design of high quality rail interiors, door leaves and detrainment systems. Almost a fifth of TRB’s 130+ strong workforce will be occupied in delivering 188 complete systems (two per train) for this project, with the first train sets due for completion in February 2022.

Toni Shepherd, Director of Sales at TRB, commented: “We have over 40 years of experience in the design and manufacture of high quality components for the rail industry, and have manufactured the majority of the UK’s detrainment systems currently employed on UK rolling stock. Our production methods include comprehensive in-house testing, from load to simulated evacuation tests. We are delighted to have been chosen to be involved in this exciting new partnership with Siemens Mobility, which further highlights our expertise in the sector, and are excited for the opportunities that comes with it.”

About TRB Lightweight Structures

TRB Lightweight Structures (TRB) is a leading international manufacturing and engineering company, specialising in lightweight and durable composite products for a range of industries. Since its formation in 1954, TRB has invested heavily in people, and has a team of over 130 experts to support its services across design, engineering, manufacturing and quality. TRB’s cross-functional teams work closely with customers to tackle big challenges – reducing weight while improving performance, safety and durability. The company prides itself on working with other businesses that take their carbon footprint seriously, and want to use more environmentally-friendly materials in their manufacturing processes.

