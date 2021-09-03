Single-Frequency Laser Diodes DBRs

Distributed Bragg Reflector Lasers (DBRs) from LASER COMPONENTS offer high power and single frequency with a line width typically below 1MHz. Wavelengths range from 775nm to 1085nm. These devices are ideally suited to OEM and R&D across a range of applications such as atom optics, non-linear optics and optical pumps.

DBR Lasers. Image Credit: LASER COMPONENTS

They feature a proprietary grating structure, monolithic passive grating design, temperature tunable and nano or picosecond pulse capability. DBR lasers emit a diffraction limited beam approaching theoretical maximum brightness.

There are a range of packages available including C-mount, butterfly, TO-8 and chips on submount. For high power applications, the Mercury™ TOSA package is available in addition to fibre coupled options.

Applications include time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy, Terehertz generation, range finding and targeting, directed energy, atomic clocks, gravimeters, quantum computing.

These DBR lasers are available at key wavelengths including:

alkali metals: the D 1 and D 2 lines of rubidium, cesium, and potassium

and D lines of rubidium, cesium, and potassium O 2 at 760nm

at 760nm He* at 1083nm

H 2 O at 828nm

O at 828nm Raman spectroscopy at 785nm

Further information https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/product/single-spatial-and-longitudinal-mode-laser-diodes/

Source: https://www.lasercomponents.com/