alphacam GmbH and PostProcess Team Up to Expand Access to Automated 3D Post-Printing in Germany

PostProcess and alphacam GmbH announced today their agreement of a partnership for the distribution of automated post-printing technology in the German speaking market.

Image Credit: FabrikaSimf/Shutterstock.com

alphacam’s focus on supporting its customers through the complete 3D print process, starting with CAD systems and print technologies from Stratasys®, Desktop Metal™, Tritone® and One Click Metal, is now strengthened by the offering of PostProcess’ technology for the final post-print step. alphacam’s in-house printing service, which manufactures components with FDM®, PolyJet™, LPBF, BMD™, DLP/P3 and SAF™ technology, will also utilize the PostProcess solution for its own operations.

Speaking to the new partnership, alphacam Managing Partner Michael Junghanss said, “We see more and more demand for additive manufactured production parts at our customers, running their own equipment or ordering services in our TEILEFABRIK. In both cases we have to add automated post processes when the parts are built with the AM machines. This adds repeatability and less labor costs to the parts and is the only way to make AM production parts successful. We are happy to have PostProcess Technologies now on board to support our customers on their AM journey. “

PostProcess General Manager of DACH and APAC Florian Künne said, “As demand for our digital solution for post-printing grows as an alternative to manual labor and legacy machines, we’re excited to work with a highly experienced and reputable partner like alphacam.