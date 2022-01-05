Ulbrich Acquires Pico Rivera Facility from ATI Speciality Rolled Products

North Haven, Connecticut — Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. has reached an agreement with ATI Specialty Rolled Products (ATI) to acquire ATI’s distribution facility located in Pico Rivera, California.

Effective January 31, 2022, this facility will operate under the name Ulbrich of California. On this date, all shipments from the Pico Rivera operation will become orders serviced by Ulbrich Steel and its personnel. ATI will continue supplying Ulbrich with the quality Nickel, Titanium and Specialty alloy products their customers rely on.

Image Credit: Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals

Ulbrich and ATI are committed to a smooth and seamless transition with the primary goal of maintaining continuity of quality, supply, and customer service for all customers that rely on the specialty products produced at the Pico Rivera facility. Ulbrich is working closely together with ATI and the team at the Pico Rivera facility to ensure the product quality and service from this location continues to meet or exceed customer expectations. Customers of this location should expect to see no change or interruption in the service they have come to expect from doing business with ATI at this facility as this transition takes place. Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals also anticipates that they will have the facility’s Pratt-Whitney Laboratory Controlled at Source (LCS) certification recertified under Ulbrich by mid-February.

The Ulbrich family is excited to operate a facility once again on the West Coast. Ulbrich Steel is closing in on 100 years of providing solutions for metals applications within the Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Nuclear, and many other markets. The addition of the Pico Rivera product line will help enhance what Ulbrich can offer to new and existing customers and allows the company to continue charging towards an even more successful future as a business.

Ulbrich also looks forward to having employees at the Pico Rivera facility join the Ulbrich Steel team as they seek to further enhance their array of high-quality product offerings. Ulbrich is confident that they can build on Pico’s success to date and reach new heights together as part of the Ulbrich team.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to an Ulbrich Steel contact.