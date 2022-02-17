Luxinar Showcases its Laser Sources at Laser World of Photonics 2022

Luxinar is looking forward to a return to face-to-face exhibiting at Laser World of Photonics, Munich, Germany, 26- 29 April 2022, when it will showcase laser sources from its CO 2 and femtosecond ranges on stand A5.225.

© Luxinar Ltd

Luxinar’s OEM 100iX sealed CO 2 laser source with a power range of 50-1000W and a wavelength of 10.6µm is an extension to the company’s OEM series using the same proven RF-excited slab laser design. This 1kW laser source provides higher speeds and increased productivity for processes such as high-volume cutting, kiss cutting, scoring, multi-ply cutting and die board cutting for the packaging, automotive and textile industries. A combination of a narrow wavelength band (0.25µm) and typical power stability (± 3%) delivers high process repeatability.

The SR AOM series, with power ranges up to 150W, is designed to address a wide range of high-precision applications that require a reduced heat-affected zone (HAZ), such as multilayer thin film cutting for the display market and high resolution/speed marking. This CO 2 laser with integrated acousto-optic modulator (AOM) creates optical rise and fall times of less than 1µs which can minimise unnecessary heat energy from typical pulse rise/fall times of approximately 60µs.

The LXR series represents Luxinar’s first range of femtosecond laser sources, a technology that has revolutionised materials processing, with a large dynamic range of average powers (up to 120W), pulse energies (up to 100µJ) and pulse repetition frequencies (single shot-40MHz).

Its pulse on demand allows pulses to be evenly spaced regardless of motion speed and the extremely short pulse width of the laser (900 ± 100fs) virtually eliminates heat diffusion to the surroundings of the processed region. These enable ultrahigh precision micro- and nanofabrication of various components with high throughput and repeatability.

We are excited to offer these additions to our laser source portfolio. The OEM 100iX provides a compact solution that can be easily integrated into industrial production lines on robotic arms, and it has an Industry 4.0 compatible remote diagnostic tool to monitor the health of the laser." Yannick Galais, Global Sales & Marketing Manager at Luxinar

"The higher quality cutting edge and precise pulse control of the SR AOM series open up new possibilities for thin film applications, and our patented LXR series, with its beam quality, flexible control and burst mode selection, will allow us to enter new markets and applications in a diverse range of industries that were previously impossible with our range of CO 2 lasers," Yannick continues.

Alongside the OEM 100iX, SR 25 AOM and LXR 120-1030 customers will see some of Luxinar’s existing products from the OEM and SR series of CO 2 laser sources, which are ideal for many industries including automotive, electronics, glass, packaging and textiles. The Luxinar team will also be on hand throughout the exhibition to share their knowledge and provide expert advice on laser technology.

Try before you buy