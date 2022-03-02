Aceto Acquires Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company (Collectively “Biotron”), Leading Manufacturers of Specialty Ingredients for the Nutritional Supplements Industry

Aceto, the supplier of choice for life sciences and advanced technology specialty ingredients, today announced the acquisition of Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company (affiliated entities collectively referred to as Biotron herein), leading manufacturers of specialty ingredients for the nutritional supplements industry. The Biotron acquisition expands Aceto’s existing nutraceuticals business and further strengthens its life science sector presence.

For more than 40 years, Salt Lake City-based Biotron has been a leading manufacturer of premium specialty minerals, trace elements and other solutions for the nutritional supplements industry. It is well known for its proprietary technology for producing mineral chelates, which are widely used in nutritional supplements. Biotron’s amino-acid based chelation process results in superior quality minerals and trace elements with greater bioavailability and enhanced user tolerance. Biotron has strong research and development capabilities and two manufacturing facilities located near its Utah headquarters.

“Biotron is the latest of our recent acquisitions of exceptional life-science specialty manufacturers, and they bring important new capabilities to Aceto,” said Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer of Aceto. “Over four decades they have built a strong reputation in the nutritional supplements industry for their unique mineral chelation process, high-quality trace elements and other specialty ingredients. They are known for their focus on R&D and ability to work with customers on a variety of custom and specialty orders. Biotron is a great addition to our already-substantial nutraceuticals business, with a complementary portfolio of customers. We are delighted to welcome them to the growing Aceto family of life science specialty manufacturers and suppliers.”

Related Stories Aceto Expands GMP Product Lines for Biopharmaceutical and Vaccine Manufacturing with Acquisition of A&C Bio Buffer

Gameil T. Fouad, PhD, President of Biotron Laboratories, commented, “At Biotron we are very proud of what our team has accomplished over the past 40 years. Our scientist-founder, my father, imbued Biotron with a passion for science and quality that has characterized the company throughout our decades of growth. Aceto shares these principles and joining forces is the logical next step in enabling the continued growth and evolution of our business.” CEO of Talus Mineral Company, Dave Johnson, added, “As part of the Aceto family, we are excited to bring our unique capabilities to serve more clients globally as well as continuing to deepen our relationships with existing customers and suppliers. We look forward to investing further in our site capabilities and continuing to offer unparalleled customer service to all our clients.”

Biotron Laboratories is certified to the NSF/GMP standard and is registered as an FDA food facility.

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC and Foley & Lardner, LLP advised Biotron Laboratories and Talus Mineral Company on the transaction. Ulmer & Berne, LLP advised Aceto. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Source: https://www.aceto.com/