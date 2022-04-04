Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

YINCAE’s DA158N Die Attach Materials Withstanding -273 °C

YINCAE is excited to announce that we have developed DA158N die attach materials which is thermal conductive and electrical insulating adhesives. It can be fast cured at low temperature. The development of DA 158N is preparing the materials for people to live in the Mars.

Image Credit: YINCAE Advanced Materials

Due to its unique properties, DA158N die attach adhesive has a high thermal conductivity and can achieve very thin bonding line thickness, there is no any bleeding and migration issue. Furthermore, the DA 158N has excellent bonding strength, and a thermal cycling performance that is significantly greater than that of the leading competitors’. The DA 158N can withstand extreme temperatures ( -273 °C) without any delamination, and still outperform current competitor products on the market. This not only has extraordinary implications for the use of DA 158N but also indicates the broad range of uses it potentially has across current industries.

This material can be used for all die attach application, particularly for harsh condition application. While it is also suitable for bare chip protection in a variety of advanced packages such as memory cards, chip carriers, hybrid circuits and multi-chip modules.

It is designed for high production and friendly environment where process speed and reliability are the key concerns. This material is easily dispensed, minimizes induced stresses, provides outstanding reliability performance (e.g. temperature cycling performance), and excellent mechanical resistance.

Source: https://yincae.com/

