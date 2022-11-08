Diversified Ulbrich Adds New Bar Saw for Faster, More Precise Processing

Diversified Ulbrich, a leading Canadian supplier of stainless steel and aluminum products, has expanded their line of cutting machines with a new Horizontal Mitering Bar saw. This new processing service enables Diversified to cut stainless steel and aluminum bars, nickel alloy bars and carbon alloy bars and tubes. Image Credit: Ulbrich Steels ​​​​​This saw has the capability to cut from 0.5” diameter up to 18” diameter, specific to customers’ required lengths. Additionally, this equipment allows cutting of light wall tubing and aluminum extrusion shapes. These products can be single or bundle-cut. ​​​​​This saw has the capability to cut from 0.5” diameter up to 18” diameter, specific to customers’ required lengths. Additionally, this equipment allows cutting of light wall tubing and aluminum extrusion shapes. These products can be single or bundle-cut.

“This saw is as precise as it is fast,” said Noel Gamble, Diversified’s Service Center Director. “With extremely tight tolerances, it will enable Diversified to meet customers' exact requirements while facilitating just-in-time delivery.”

In addition to their new bar saw, Diversified’s other processing capabilities include slitting, shearing, coating, and cutting-to-length. The leading service center also partners with some of the best-equipped processors across North America to augment their in-house processing equipment.

Industries that commonly source materials from Diversified’s inventory of more than 20,000 products include the aerospace, medical, construction, food services and mass transit markets.

Image Credit: Ulbrich Steels

Diversified Ulbrich is a Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Specialty Metals Service Center, providing sheet, plate, bar, strip, tubing, and structural angle to the Canadian market since 1971. After joining the Ulbrich Corporation in 1997, they expanded their product line and processing capabilities to offer their valued customers a full selection of products and services. With the Ulbrich purchasing network, they can offer the highest quality Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Specialty Metals from only the most reputable mills and manufacturers. To request a quote or learn more about their company, visit www.diversifiedulbrich.ca.