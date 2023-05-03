Posted in | News | Materials Processing

Valmet Continues to Invest in Press Felt Production in Finland

May 3 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Valmet has decided to further strengthen its press felt production capabilities in Tampere, Finland, by investing in a new weaving machine and a new heat-setting machine in addition to the ongoing press felt investment announced in August 2022. The value of the new investment will not be disclosed. 

Valmet’s production unit for fabrics in Tampere. Image Credit: Valmet

Related Stories

“The investments will safeguard our press felt production capacity for years to come and strengthen our position as one of the leading press felt suppliers globally. Our customers in the board, paper, tissue, and pulp industries will also in the future benefit from press felts that respond to the highest quality and performance demands, and which are produced in the most modern, efficient, and sustainable press felt facility within the industry,” says Tero Kokko, Vice President, Fabrics Business Unit, Services at Valmet.

“As the sustainability of the production is very important for us, we continue to emphasize the recycling of our production side streams. We are also constantly investigating and testing in our laboratories new, more sustainable yarns and other raw materials. These actions apply to the production of all our fabrics and technical textiles: forming and dryer fabrics, press felts, shoe press belts as well as filter fabrics and laundry felts,” continues Kokko.

Valmet has been producing press felts in Tampere, Finland, since 1882.

Source: http://www.valmet.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »