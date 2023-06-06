The BOXER-8646AI is an Elite Cross-Market AI Solution with 12 PoE, 10G LAN, and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

Industry-leading designer and manufacturer of edge AI solutions, AAEON, has announced the arrival of the BOXER-8646AI, a fanless PoE Embedded AI System powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module.

BOXER-8646AI 3D Front. Image Credit: AAEON

The BOXER-8646AI is designed to excel as an edge AI solution across numerous vertical markets, with particular suitability to smart safety, parking, and traffic management applications. Equipped with an unprecedented ethernet interface, the BOXER-8646AI offers 12 PoE LAN ports, triple that of any previous offerings from AAEON’s line of products featuring NVIDIA® Jetson™ modules.

In addition to 12 PoE ports, the BOXER-8646AI hosts one 10G LAN port alongside four DB-9 ports for functions such as CANbus FD, RS-232/422/485, and DIO. Its LPDDR5 support provides fast system memory to ensure exceptional data transmission speed for peripheral devices such as cameras and sensors.

For storage, the BOXER-8646AI offers 64 GB of eMMC alongside NVMe, which is accommodated via M.2 2280 M-Key, as well as a SIM Card slot. The system hosts additional expansion options for add-on cards to augment application performance, namely an M.2 2230 E-Key and an M.2 3052 B-Key to facilitate wireless connections such as Wi-Fi/BT and LTE respectively.

Compatible with NVIDIA Jetpack™ 5.0 and above, the BOXER-8646AI equips users with a world-class library of graphics, multimedia, and inferencing accelerators to complement its NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture. AAEON believe that the incredibly rich interfaces offered by the BOXER-8646AI will enable users to take full advantage of the 200 TOPS of AI performance offered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ platform, allowing them to both build and scale edge computing applications requiring high-quality inferencing performance across multiple video streams simultaneously.

Spotting its suitability as a smart city solution, AAEON designed the BOXER-8646AI to sustain fanless operation within a wide -20 °C ~ 50 °C temperature range, making it a durable and reliable solution for outdoor deployment. The BOXER-8646AI also comes with a wall mounting kit, making it easy and flexible to deploy in such environments. The BOXER-8646AI is now available to order, with pricing available via both the AAEON eShop and via the AAEON sales team.

Source: https://www.aaeon.com/en/