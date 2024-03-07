Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology | Materials Research

Quantum Nanolaminates: Revolution in Dielectric Layer Designs

Mar 7 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

LASER COMPONENTS is at the cutting edge of research. As part of the "QuantUV" research project, the R&D department in Olching investigated how the absorption edge of anti-reflective coatings can be shifted into the short wavelength range by using quantum nanolaminates (QNL). Head of R&D Dr. Sina Malobabic will be presenting the results to an international audience of experts at two SPIE events in Strasbourg on April 8 and 9.

Image Credit: LASER COMPONENTS

Related Stories

Absorption goes hand in hand with the optical band gap energy. QNLs can be used to produce metamaterials that offer new possibilities for improving the absorption of optical layer designs in the UV range. The tunnel effect known from quantum physics is used to influence the refractive index and the band gap energy independently of each other. These material constants are usually in a fixed correlation to each other. The aim of LASER COMPONENTS' research was to shift the absorption edge in the UV wavelength range to shorter wavelengths for anti-reflective coatings. The team used nanolaminates made of hafnium dioxide (HfO2 - low band gap energy) and silicon dioxide (SiO2 - high band gap energy) for this purpose.

"Until now, it was only possible to marginally improve the absorption of laser optics in the UV range by annealing," says Dr. Malobabic. "Based on our current state of research, we are confident that we will soon be able to use QNL in order to extend the transmission range at these wavelengths."

Source: https://www.lasercomponents.com/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback