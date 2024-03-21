Posted in | News | Automotive Materials

Bota Systems' New Force Torque Sensor Triples Sensitivity of Small Payload Cobots

Mar 21 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Bota Systems, a pioneer in multi-axis force torque sensors, has launched the SensONE T5, a high sensitivity version of its SensONE sensor.

Image Credit: Bota Systems

Related Stories

The SensONE T5 provides an exceptional sensitivity level of just 0.05 N / 0.002 Nm, which is three to five times higher than on the current SensONE sensor. The SensONE T5 is, therefore, perfectly suited for implementation on collaborative robots (cobots) with small payloads of up to 5 kg. It offers optimal sensitivity for small cobots and it is one of the most compact and lightweight sensors with fully integrated electronics now available on the market.

The SensONE T5 is a 6-axis force torque sensor designed for the most challenging applications. It comes in a compact package that is dustproof and water-resistant; it is easy to integrate into robotic arms and requires no mounting adapter.

From March 25th to 28th, the SensONE T5 will be on display at Global Industrie (Hall 5, Booth 5G169) in Paris, France, where Bota Systems will be showcasing its entire sensor range, accompanied by two live demos.

Ilias Patsiaouras, CTO and Co-Founder of Bota Systems AG, said, “This new force torque sensor’s excellent sensitivity opens up exciting new possibilities for collaborative small payload robots, which are used for performing highly sensitive applications. The SensONE T5 will find its niche in end of line quality testing of small parts, such as buttons in electronics, as well as precision assembly of highly detailed, delicate tasks, such as the routing and installation of electric cables into cabinets.”

Temperature drift is negligible, and the new sensor provides accuracy exceeding 2.0% with a sampling rate of up to 2000 Hz. The SensONE T5 is available in two communications options, serial USB/RS422 and EtherCAT, and comes with smooth TwinCAT, URcap, ROS, LabVIEW and MATLAB® software integration.

A robotic force torque sensor is a device that simultaneously measures force and torque that is applied to a surface. The measured output signals are used for real-time feedback control, thus enabling robots to perform challenging human-machine interaction tasks. The sensor that is most commonly used for these types of robotic applications is a complete six- axis force torque sensor, which measures the force and torque on all three axes.

Source: https://www.botasys.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback