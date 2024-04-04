Posted in | News | Biomaterials

Paper-Based Batteries For a Powerful, Sustainable Future

Apr 4 2024Reviewed by Bethan Davies

For over two millennia, paper has been a fundamental element of human progress. Today, its purpose has evolved beyond mere writing to become a key driver in advancing a more sustainable and greener future.

Paper-Based Batteries For a Powerful, Sustainable Future

Related Stories

Image Credit: Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock.com

Lightweight and thin, paper-based technologies are reducing our dependence on metals and plastics while also simplifying disposal methods. Innovations include paper-based diagnostic tools that provide cost-effective and quick detection of infectious diseases, along with batteries and energy devices that serve as eco-friendly alternatives for power generation. Scientists are leveraging the versatility of paper in remarkable ways to address contemporary challenges

Recently, a group of Tohoku University researchers reported on the development of a high-performance paper-based magnesium-air (Mg-air) battery that is activated by water.

We drew inspiration for this device from the respiration mechanism of plants, points out Photosynthesis is analogous to the charge and discharge process in batteries. Just as plants harness solar energy to synthesize sugar from water in the ground and carbon dioxide from the air, our battery utilizes magnesium as a substrate to generate power from oxygen and water.

Hiroshi Yabu, Study Corresponding Author, Tohoku University

 

To construct the battery, Yabu and his team attached magnesium foil to one side of the paper and applied the cathode catalyst along with a gas diffusion layer to the opposite side. The paper battery produced a maximum output of 103 milliwatts/cm², an open circuit voltage of 1.8 volts, and a current density of 100 mA/cm² at 1.0 volts.

Not only did the battery demonstrate impressive performance results, it operates without using toxic materials - instead using carbon cathodes and a pigment electrocatalyst that have passed stringent assessments.

Hiroshi Yabu, Study Corresponding Author, Tohoku University

The research team conducted experiments using the battery in both a pulse oximeter sensor and a GPS sensor, demonstrating its adaptability for use in wearable technology.

 Journal Reference:

‌Ishibashi, K., et al. (2024) Rare-metal-free high-performance water-activated paper battery: a disposable energy source for wearable sensing devices. RSC Applied Interfaces. doi.org/10.1039/D4LF00039K

Source: https://www.tohoku.ac.jp/en/index.html

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback