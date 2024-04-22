Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

AAEON’s RTC-1010RK Combines the Rockchip RK3399 with Android 11 in a Rugged Mobile Tablet Built for Tough Tasks

AAEON has released the RTC-1010RK, the newest addition to its 10.1" Rugged Mobile Tablet range. With a Rockchip RK3399 Processor, the RTC-1010RK takes advantage of a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 and a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-A72 for efficient computing resource allocation.

Image Credit: AAEON

Related Stories

As expected from AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Tablet range, the RTC-1010RK is designed for challenging deployment environments such as field inspection, warehouse management, and factory automation. The tablet boasts MIL-STD-810H tested vibration, shock, and drop tolerance, making it suitable for settings such as construction sites and order fulfillment centers, where hardware encounters more dynamic use than standard tablets can handle.

The tablet offers a variety of interfaces, including micro HDMI, COM, LAN, and both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Additional features conducive to in-field use are the combination of both front and back 8 MP cameras, alongside Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and LTE support, an optional 2D barcode scanner, GPS, and GLONASS.

The RTC-1010RK supports an Android 11 operating system, which AAEON expects to benefit its customers by providing more open-source tools with which to customize UI and onboard apps to fit specific use requirements. Further benefits include broad security features, such as one-time permissions, scoped storage, and enhanced biometric authentication, courtesy of the platform. Organizations can therefore maintain the integrity of inventory management systems, add greater data protection for field service technicians, and implement access controls for mobile point of sale (POS) systems.

Optional accessories for the RTC-1010RK include hand and shoulder straps, docking stations, a charging dock, enhanced battery packs, and power adapters.

Source: https://www.aaeon.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AAEON Technology Inc. (2024, April 22). AAEON’s RTC-1010RK Combines the Rockchip RK3399 with Android 11 in a Rugged Mobile Tablet Built for Tough Tasks. AZoM. Retrieved on April 24, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62878.

  • MLA

    AAEON Technology Inc. "AAEON’s RTC-1010RK Combines the Rockchip RK3399 with Android 11 in a Rugged Mobile Tablet Built for Tough Tasks". AZoM. 24 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62878>.

  • Chicago

    AAEON Technology Inc. "AAEON’s RTC-1010RK Combines the Rockchip RK3399 with Android 11 in a Rugged Mobile Tablet Built for Tough Tasks". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62878. (accessed April 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    AAEON Technology Inc. 2024. AAEON’s RTC-1010RK Combines the Rockchip RK3399 with Android 11 in a Rugged Mobile Tablet Built for Tough Tasks. AZoM, viewed 24 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62878.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback