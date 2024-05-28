Posted in | News | Electronics

AAEON’s FWS-7850 is the Next Generation of Rackmount Networking Device

AAEON, a leading provider of scalable and flexible network solutions, has announced their latest 1U Rackmount Network Appliance, the FWS-7850. The system supports both 12th and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ socket-type CPUs alongside up to 128GB of DDR5 via four U-DIMM slots and operates on the Intel® W680 Chipset.

Image Credit: AAEON

Designed to meet the demands of modern networking applications such as Next-Generation Unified Threat Management, AAEON have placed a great deal of focus on the scalability of the FWS-7850. This is demonstrated by its three NIM slots, which can support up to eight LAN apiece, giving users the potential to expand the networking capacity of the system to 24 LAN interfaces.

The choice of processor support shows AAEON are targeting markets that require a machine able to handle robust network traffic. Integrating two core microarchitectures into a single die allows the FWS-7850 to optimize task efficiency. As such, the FWS-7850 can allocate P-cores to tasks requiring intensive workloads, such as deep packet inspection and content scanning, while E-cores handle low-intensity tasks like such as system monitoring.

Equipped with dual 10GbE SFP+ ports alongside the aforementioned NIM slots, the FWS-7850 allows its customers to leverage multiple security functions, such as intrusion detection, data loss prevention, and firewall, and consolidate them into a single device for Next-Generation Unified Threat Management solutions.

Measuring 430 mm x 400 mm x 44 mm, the FWS-7850 is significantly slimmer than its predecessors, while maintaining a broad interface configuration. It offers versatile storage options with both 2.5” and 3.5” SATA drive bays and supports additional I/O or riser expansion boards. The system includes a default 300W redundant PSU, with an optional 1U Flex ATX 220W power unit, ensuring reliability and power efficiency.

Source: https://www.aaeon.com/en/

