Posted in | News | Electronics

Gold Structures Boost Spin Wave Transfer to Cut Overheating

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Victoria SmithOct 23 2024

A research team from Pohang University of Science and Technology has broken new ground in significantly improving spin wave harnessing technology's commercial viability. This innovation addresses the ongoing problem of heat generation in electrical gadgets and is being hailed as a next-generation technological answer. The study was published in the journal Matter.

Gold Structures Boost Spin Wave Transfer to Cut Overheating

Schematic illustration of spin wave transmission characteristics with and without nanostructures. Image Credit: Pohang University of Science and Technology

Long-term use of computers and smartphones can cause them to get hot. Overheating results from electron movement in the device due to data processing and storage, which creates an energy-to-heat conversion. Cloud computing and artificial intelligence are becoming more advanced, and electronics are becoming more complex and smaller, intensifying overheating.

Related Stories

Using “spin waves” in information transmission technology is becoming a popular solution to heat generation in electronic devices. By taking advantage of the spin properties of electrons in magnetic insulators, spin waves can communicate information without the need for electron flow.

Recent studies show that the efficiency of spin waves in conveying information increases when the temperature imbalance of the waves in a material increases. This imbalance is due to the tendency of the waves on one side of the material to become hotter and the waves on the other side to become colder. However, the temperature of spin waves cannot be independently controlled by any method.

A collaborative research team from Chungnam National University,  Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and POSTECH has developed an innovative approach inspired by automobile radiator cooling fins. The team integrated nanometer-scale gold structures at one end of a thin magnetic insulator film, creating a system that can efficiently regulate temperature dependent on the concentration of the gold.

The gold structures significantly lowered the temperature of spin waves at the targeted location, generating a temperature imbalance within the material. In their experiments, the team showed that this thin film enhanced spin wave transfer efficiency by more than 250 % compared to conventional techniques.

This study is the first to achieve independent control of spin wave temperature and to demonstrate a method for improving spin wave transfer efficiency through this temperature control.

Professor Hyungyu Jin of POSTECH who led the research expressed the significance of the research: “This research represents a significant milestone in developing next-generation information transfer technologies to address heat generation in electronics.”

By overcoming previous limitations, this technology has promising potential for a wide range of future applications using spin waves.

Dr. Sang Jun Park, Study Lead Author, Pohang University of Science and Technology

Professor Hyungyu Jin and Dr. Sang Jun Park, a postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute for Materials Science, Japan, led the team from POSTECH's Department of Mechanical Engineering.

They worked with a research team led by Professor Se Kwon Kim from the Department of Physics at KAIST and Professor Jong-Ryul Jeong from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Chungnam National University.

Journal Reference:

Park, S. J., et al. (2024) Enhancing spin pumping by nonlocal manipulation of magnon temperature. Matter. doi.org/10.1016/j.matt.2024.08.023.

Source:

Pohang University of Science and Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback