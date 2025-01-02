Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Energy | Electronics

Enhanced Supercapacitors with Transition Metal Composites

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Bethan DaviesJan 2 2025

Jeongmin Kim, Senior Researcher at DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee), in collaboration with Damin Lee, Researcher at the RLRC of Kyungpook National University (President Young-woo Heo), has unveiled a groundbreaking self-charging energy storage device. This system efficiently stores solar energy by integrating high-performance supercapacitors with solar cells, marking a significant leap forward in sustainable energy technology.

Solar panels reflect sparkling light direct from the sun

Image Credit: bombermoon/Shutterstock.com

Related Stories

The research team employed a nickel-based carbonate and hydroxide composite material to design the device's electrodes. By incorporating transition metal ions such as Mn, Co, Cu, Fe, and Zn, they enhanced both conductivity and stability. This approach led to significant advancements in energy density, power density, and charge/discharge stability for energy storage devices.

  • Energy Density: Achieved 35.5 Wh kg-1, surpassing the typical range of 5–20 Wh kg-1 in previous studies.
  • Power Density: Reached 2555.6 W kg-1, far exceeding previous records (~1000 W kg-1), enabling rapid energy release for high-power applications.
  • Stability: The device exhibited minimal performance degradation even after numerous charge/discharge cycles, confirming its long-term usability.

The team also developed an energy storage device combining silicon solar cells with the supercapacitors. This innovative system allows for the real-time storage and use of solar energy, achieving:

  • Energy Storage Efficiency: 63 %
  • Overall System Efficiency: 5.17 %

These results demonstrate the potential for practical applications and commercialization of self-charging energy storage technology.

This study is a significant achievement, as it marks the development of Korea’s first self-charging energy storage device combining supercapacitors with solar cells. By utilizing transition metal-based composite materials, we have overcome the limitations of energy storage devices and presented a sustainable energy solution.

Jeongmin Kim, Senior Researcher, Nanotechnology Division, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology

Damin Lee, Researcher, RLRC of Kyungpook National University, stated, “We will continue to conduct follow-up research to further improve the efficiency of the self-charging device and enhance its potential for commercialization.”

This research was supported by DGIST’s Institutional Core Projects, Early Career Researcher Projects, and the Regional Leading Research Center for Carbon-Neutral Intelligent Energy System at Kyungpook National University. The findings were published in the prestigious journal Energy (ranked in the top 3.2 % of JCR) in December.

Journal Reference:

Lee, D., et al. (2024) Design of high-performance binary carbonate/hydroxide Ni-based supercapacitors for photo-storage systems. doi.org/10.1016/j.energy.2024.133593

Source:

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST)

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback